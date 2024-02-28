The NCC has given approval to telecommunication companies to block working SIM cards without NIN

MTN, Airtel, Glo, 9mobile, and others will begin implementation from today, Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

The affected SIM cards will be unable to make or receive calls and also send text messages to other numbers

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has reaffirmed that the February 28 deadline given to telecom operators to bar subscribers who failed to link their NIN to SIM stands.

NCC instructs MTN, Airtel, others to bar sim cards without NIN Photo credit: ra-photos

Source: Getty Images

Aminu Maida, the executive vice chairman of NCC, stated this at the NCC's Special Day at the 45th Kaduna International Trade Fair on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

NCC explains the decision to block SIM cards

The Nation reports that Maida, who was represented by Reuben Mouka, NCC's Director of Public Affairs, stressed the importance of this directive, highlighting that telecom consumers must comply with the requirement to link their NINs to their SIM cards to ensure national security.

Mouka words:

“To this end, the National Communication Commission has directed all telecommunication operators to bar phone lines of subscribers whose lines are not linked to their NINs on or before February 28, 2024.

“As a regulator of the telecommunications sector in the country, the Commission carries out its functions to ensure service availability, affordability, and sustainability for all categories of consumers, who are leveraging ICT/Telecoms to drive personal and business activities.

He also emphasised the commission's dedication to protecting consumer rights and promoting economic growth.

He added:

“As we promote economic growth through the development of local content, we must also address the challenges faced by consumers and NCC is committed to protecting their rights while ensuring their satisfaction.”

Millions of SIM cards to be affected

Data from the NCC website showed 224.7 million (224,713,710) telecom subscribers are in Nigeria as of December 2023.

This is compared to 98.7 million total registrations and unique numbers issued as of April 2023 based on National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) data.

Those affected can only regain access to their lines if they secure their NIN and link.

