Application for Women in Tech Scholarship, Remote UK Internship Now Open

In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, the need for skilled digital marketers is greater than ever. However, the gender gap in this field remains a pressing issue. Recognizing the importance of empowering women in the digital marketing sphere, we are thrilled to introduce our Digital Marketing Women Employability and Empowerment Program (DM-WEEP), in partnership with the Netherlands government through the Challenge Fund for Youth Employment (CFYE).

Click here to apply for the DM-WEEP full scholarship: https://womenfordigital.com/funded-scholarship

This unique initiative offers women the chance to acquire essential digital marketing skills through tuition-free scholarships, with an exciting twist – a select few outstanding graduates will have the opportunity to undergo a remote foreign internship.

The digital marketing industry has seen incredible growth and transformation, yet the gender gap persists. Women are underrepresented in various digital marketing roles, largely due to unequal access to resources and opportunities. Our program aims to address this disparity and provide women with the tools and support they need to succeed in the digital marketing world.

Digital marketing is the heartbeat of modern business. It encompasses a wide range of techniques, from SEO and content marketing to social media management and data analytics. These skills are in high demand, making digital marketing a promising and lucrative career. By empowering women with these skills, we aim to help them advance in their careers and take their rightful place in the industry.

Our tuition-free scholarship program is the cornerstone of this empowerment initiative. It offers aspiring female digital marketers the opportunity to gain essential skills without the financial burden of tuition fees. Participants will receive comprehensive training in key areas of digital marketing, ensuring they are well-equipped to excel in their careers.

What sets our program apart is the chance for select outstanding graduates to undergo a remote foreign internship. This unique opportunity allows you to gain international exposure and invaluable experience from the comfort of your home.

By participating in our Digital Marketing Skills Empowerment Program, you're not just gaining knowledge and job prospects; you're becoming part of a movement to bridge the gender gap in digital marketing. Together, we aim to create a more inclusive and thriving digital landscape where women not only have an equal seat at the table but can also explore global opportunities.

Note: The opportunity to participate in the UK internship is dependent on your performance, successful completion of training so you can obtain the DM-WEEP certificate, and the availability of internship positions

Are you a woman with the desire of being a Tech expert, here is what you have to do:

Step 1: Apply for one of the 50 slots in the DM-WEEP full scholarship program.

If selected, you won't have to pay the full tuition fee. You only need to pay the application and acceptance fee.

Step 2: Once accepted, you will undergo a month practical online training to become a digital marketing professional

Step 3: After completing the training, collect your certificate (the certificate is globally recognized)

Step 4: You will be shortlisted for the unpaid remote internship which will last for 3 months.

Note: The normal tuition fee for this training program is N100,000. However, if your scholarship application is successful, you’ll be required to pay an application and acceptance fee of N20,000.

This scholarship is open to women of all ages, backgrounds and religions.

