Google has announced its latest pixel phone and it will challenge Apple’s new iPhone 15 for customers

The latest pixel phone comes with exciting new features mostly driven by Artificial Intelligence

Google also promised full support for the latest pixel phones for seven years ending 2030

Nigerian Tech gaint, Google has announced its latest Pixel phones and smartwatch on during its Made by Google event in US on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

The new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are Google’s latest attempts to capture a fraction of the market share from Apple’s iPhone.

Pixel phones will rival iPhone smartphones for market share Photo credit: google



Details of Google Pixel phones

During the event monitoried by Legit.ng, Rick Osterloh, Google Vice President said the new google pixel phones is designed to bring hardware and software with AI at the centre to deliver a simple fast experience for users..

The phone will be powered by Google's new G3 Tensor chip, and Google says some of its features cannot be found in any other phone

Some of the exciting features AI-powered editing tools for video and still pictures thanks the popular Magic Eraser tool, which allows you to remove unwanted images in photos.

The new pixel phones also has a new photo tool called Best Take.

Best Take allows users to combine similar pictures into one where everyone is looking at the camera and smiling.

The Pixel 8 Pro also has a built-in thermometer. It’s marketed as a tool to get the temperature of beverages and cookware by scanning them.

Google pixel prices

According to Google the Pixel 8 starts at $699(about N522,222) while the Pixel 8 Pro starts at $999(about N746,351).

This is a $100 increase from last year’s Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

