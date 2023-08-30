The latest iPhone 15 is set to be released in the next few days and expectations are high among tech enthusiast

It is expected that the latest iPhone will be the most expensive expected to sell for as high as N1.3 million

The ranges will include iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max with twoterabyte storage option expected

Apple has announced the date for the launch of its latest iPhone 15 and it is expected to be the most expensive ever.

According to a post shared by Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president on Twitter X, the latest iPhone will be unveiled to the world on Tuesday, 12 September 2023.

Apple CEO Tim Cook will unveil the latest iPhone 15 September 12 Photo credit: @apple

He wrote:

"Wonder awaits. September 12."

iPhone 15 expectations

Over the last few months, there have already been leaks on how the next-generation iPhones will look.

Some of the leaks include unprecedented storage, and jaw-dropping display improvements.

Also, Forbes reports that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could see a blazing-fast increase in performance.

There are suggestions that Apple will retail the iPhone 15 pro with a 2TB of storage that will come with 8GB of RAM will be used there.

Iphone 15 Price expectations

According to an exclusive by Digitimes sources, there will be a $200 price increase for the iPhone 15 Pro Max compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 15 Pro will also come with a $100 price jump.

If Digitimes is correct, the iPhone 15 range will be priced like this:

iPhone 15: starting from $799

iPhone 15 Plus: starting from $899

iPhone 15 Pro: starting from $1,099

iPhone 15 Pro Max: starting from $1,299

The iPhone 15 Pro Max price may also rise close to $2,000 if leaks about a new top tier two terabyte storage option are borne out.

It is important to note that the leaks is not a confirmation of the latest iPhone 15.

