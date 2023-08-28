Guchi, a Nigerian music act, and some media experts have engaged the TikTok community at a recent event

Guchi entertained guests at the events held in Lagos and Abuja recently

TikTok says it supports Nigerians with maximum exposure and creates opportunities for them to flourish

To support emerging talents with global exposure, the social media platform TikTok has gathered big players in the media and entertainment industries in Abuja and Lagos to strengthen engagements and positive impacts on the global digital community.

Guchi, a reputable Nigerian music Artiste who thrilled the audience at the Lagos event, shared the positive contributions of TikTok in her musical career. After the release of her smash hit debut single 'Jennifer' in 2021, Guchi captured the hearts of millions of fans worldwide as she amassed a massive following on TikTok.

Guchi and some TikTokers at the media event Credit: TikTok

Source: Getty Images

TikTok to democratize music via exposures

Speaking at the exclusive media event held at the Maison Fahrenheit Hotel in Lagos, Nigeria, on Thursday, 10 August 2023, Guchi discussed how TikTok helped her level the playing field as an independent artist on the road to global stardom and how content creators can further use the platform to break free from the norm and achieve extraordinary things.

Guchi said:

Using Guchi's rise to global stardom as a perfect example of how TikTok can be a springboard to fame, Munya Vomo, Content Partnerships Lead - Music at TikTok Sub-Saharan Africa, said that the myriads of TikTok users in Nigeria are mainly connected via music.

TikTok's magic lies in its democratizing power - it's a stage where anyone with talent, passion, and creativity can shine, and Guchi's journey underscores this. With TikTok, she didn't need a traditional record label to amplify her voice; her talent did the talking, he said.

How TikTok supports creators

Viral Discoverability: TikTok provides a level playing field for musicians to be discovered by millions of users, irrespective of their industry status. Catchy melodies, clever lyrics, and captivating performances can swiftly go viral, catapulting emerging artists into the spotlight.

Authentic Engagement: Musicians on TikTok engage with fans in unique ways, fostering direct and genuine connections. From live Q&A sessions to behind-the-scenes glimpses, musicians can showcase their personalities and create personal bonds with their audience.

The platform's creative features, such as soundtracks, challenges, and duets, offer musicians innovative methods to promote their music. Collaborative trends enable artists to showcase their talent alongside user-generated content, widening their reach organically.

