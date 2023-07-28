The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has said it will delete 100,000 companies from its database

The Commission revealed that the companies have failed to file annual returns in the last 10 years

Garba Abubakar, the Registrar-General of CAC, said the firms can re-apply but must pay their outstanding debt

The Corporate Affairs Commission has revealed that it will remove 100,000 registered companies from its records soon.

Garba Abubakar, Registrar-General and Chief Executive Officer of CAC disclosed this during a training on using the beneficial ownership register.

Pesident Bola Tinubu.

Source: Getty Images

CAC to notify affected companies before delisting

Abubakar disclosed the Commission's intention to delete 100,000 registered firms from its database for failing to meet statutory requirements.

He said:

"CAC steps up enforcement of 100,000 companies to go off its register for failure to file an annual return."

He said the Commission would notify the companies before delisting, according to Section 692 of the CAMA 2020.

Punch reports that Abubakar said the companies could register again after paying their outstanding debts and order of a court as permitted by the law.

The CAC chief advised companies to ensure timely payment of their annual returns to avoid delisting.

Abubakar said:

"The portal as an automated platform is where records of PSC collated by CAC are stored and accessible to the general public and for government use. This platform offers a search function and information on persons with significant control by the international standard of beneficiary ownership data standards (BODS) under the guidance of the World Bank.

"It also provides an Enterprise Service Bus, ESB, gateway for data exchange by BODS in the required format.

"The BOR Portal will enable users to find the Person with Significant Control, PSC, of any entity when a search is initiated with either of the following parameters: entity's name, entity's number, PSC first name, and PSC surname."

