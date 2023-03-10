Nigerians have built two web portals to collate 2023 election results from the iRev portal

One of the platforms was also built so Nigerians could upload the results of the February 25, 2023, elections

According to them, about 11 million votes have been counted, and the actual winner emerged.

Nigerians have announced two websites to counter INEC’s IREV and begin collating the results of the February 25, 2023 presidential elections.

The two web applications were announced on Twitter. Tech-savvy individuals and media firms built the sites to recover missing or stolen votes and reduce the chance of such incidents in the future.

INEC Chairman, Yakubu Mahmood

Nigerians count close to 11 million votes on parallel iRev portal

One of the sites, www.forensic.nigeria2.com, was built to collate and transcribe votes from polling units across Nigeria and the owners say they have counted about 11 million votes so far.

According to them, they are soliciting help from Nigerians to upload photos taken from their mobile phones from polling units or the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) portal to successfully and accurately count the February 25, 2023, presidential election results and the March 18 governorship election.

Forensic was built by five tech workers led by Mark Essien, founder of Hotels.ng.

Users said that votes counted on forensic.nigeria2.com could be used in court to determine the actual winner of the elections.

“We urgently need your help on https://forensic.nigeria2.com We have transcribed 40,000 polling units. We need to do another 40,000 today, so we have evidence to go to court,” Mark Essien says on Twitter.

Also, they have built sites that could recover and document deleted or destroyed data from INEC’s Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) before reconfiguring for the March 18 poll.

Another portal is waiting for governorship elections

BusinessDay reports that Jiro Ejobe, the Managing Director of VIISAUS Technology Limited, stressed the interest shown by the tech industry in the 2023 general election and described it as Nigeria’s most tech-enabled, technologically advanced poll.

Ejobe said that people were excluded from questioning the process before and, for the first time, can interface with the process without speaking to individuals.

Another platform, www.electionwatchng.com, was built by Enough is Enough (EiE), a not-for-profit organisation, BudgIT, CJID, and Dataphyte as parallel INEC result viewing portal (IREV) for the March 18 governorship election.

It allows Nigerians to upload their signed copies of their polling unit result sheets to compare them to iRev uploads and be used to determine if the results announced were accurate and compliant with INEC’s regulations.

VIISAUS had collaborated with other firms to build ARVO, a platform that tracks incidents during the elections.

Ejobe said:

“We have a program called Uncommon Sense that enlightens citizens about their rights, responsibilities, and duties as citizens. One of the key rights and responsibilities we emphasize is participation in the electoral process. The more the citizens participate, the less likely it is for votes, as you say, to get ‘stolen.”

