Users can set the latest Nokia G22 phone with recyclable parts and repair manual

The new phone comes with tools, repair Guides, and users can fix the back, screens, and charging port

Smartphone companies are increasingly coming out with new devices users can fix themselves

The latest smartphone from Nokia is a phone that users can repair themselves.

The new Nokia G22 is a typical smartphone with a 6.5-inch screen and a 50-megapixel primary camera.

Nokia's new phone allows users fix broken parts Credit: iFixit

Source: Getty Images

New phone comes with new features and tools

But it is the phone's parts that make it unique. The phone includes a reusable plastic back which can be removed easily to swap broken parts.

Coming with tools and repair guides from hardware repair rights firm, iFixit, a user can remove and replace the handset's back cover, battery, screen, and charging port.

Head of product marketing at HMD Global, Adam Ferguson, said the process would cost about 30 per cent less than replacing an old phone with a new one.

Smartphone firms are working to make phones last longer as pressure from regulators to make electronic devices last longer and more sustainable.

EU forces phone makers to make phones that are easy to fix

Lawmakers in EU Parliament are calling for laws that would force makers to give users the right to repair.

The right-to-repair movement is gaining ground among consumer rights groups to make it easier for users to repair their devices.

The European Commission's Green New Deal aims to make the bloc a circular economy by 2050 so that most physical goods can be repurposed, repaired, reused, or recycled to reduce waste.

Phone repairs have become more complex due to how tightly the glue seals the battery and other components.

iPhone makers, Apple, which had long been hesitant to change its repair policies, said in November 2021 that it would launch a self-service repair programme, allowing customers to buy parts to fix their own devices.

CNBC reports that in December 2023, Apple expanded the programme to eight European countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

According to experts, half of the European phone owners would have their devices fixed if they broke outside their warranty period.

Disadvantage with new Nokia phone

But they Nokia G22 has some drawbacks, CNBC says. If it meets the IP52 benchmark on resistance against damaging substances, meaning it is not resistant to water damage.

The makers of the G22 said it could not achieve the feature at the phone's price.

The Nokia G22 will be released in the UK on March 8, and the replaceable parts can be bought individually from iFixit.

