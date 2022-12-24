The disgraced FTX founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been released on a bail bond of $250 million

The former FTX billionaire was released to his parents in California on Thursday, December 22, 2022

The conditions of his bail include wearing a monitoring bracelet, attending mental health counselling and some restrictions

The former billionaire and founder of the crashed FTX crypto exchange has been released on a $250 million bond as he awaits trial for fraud and other criminal charges, according to a New York federal judge ruling on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

Sam Bankman-Fried left the US District Court in Manhattan accompanied by his parents, his legal team and court security.

Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX founder leaving court Credit: David Dee Delgado / Stringer

Source: Getty Images

Bankman-Fried to be arraigned in January

Prosecutors and Bankman-Fried’s lawyers agreed to his personal recognition bail conditions.

The 30-year-old ex-billionaire will face his next hearing on January 3, 2022, where he will enter his plea and be docked.

A recognizance bond is a written commitment from a suspect to appear in court when ordered. In exchange, Bankman-Fried’s camp would not be asked to meet the full collateral conditions for his bail, CNBC reports

The bail bond was secured by the equity of his family home and by the signatures of his parents and two other persons with enough assets.

Bail one of the biggest in US history

Additionally, the $250 million package, the largest-ever bond, Bankman-Fried would also be needed to wear an electronic monitoring device, submit to mental health counselling and restrict his travel within the district of California and Southern and Eastern Districts of New York.

Judge Gabriel Gorenstein stated that Bankman-Fried would need strict supervision after his release to his parent’s home in California.

His parents were present in the courtroom as he was flanked by two US marshals, dressed in blue suits and brown shoes.

SBF, as he is called, will also be barred from opening new lines of credit of more than $1,000 while awaiting trial over what federal regulators have called a brazen fraud at FTX.

