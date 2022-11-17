Sam Bankman-Fried has blamed Alameda Research, a company run by his ex-girlfriend, for the collapse of FTX

Sources revealed that he had secretly sent over $10 billion to Alameda despite it being against the company’s terms of service

He said he regretted filing for bankruptcy and that things would have been 70 per cent fixed by now

Sam Bankman-Fried, whose FTX crypto platform collapsed this week, blamed his ex-lover for his woes.

He said that his avowed commitment to ethics was just a farce and apologised for those who were affected by the collapse of FTX, a DailyMail report said.

Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Secretly sent $10 billion to ex-lover

Bankman-Fried agreed that his efforts to appear upright at the company were game people play.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He blamed Alameda Research, the trading he established in 2017, run by his ex-girlfriend, Caroline Ellison, for the catastrophe.

He owned a majority stake in Alameda and had installed 28-year-old Ellison, who, many said, had limited professional expertise.

Bankman appears to have accepted that FTX sent Alameda billions of dollars belonging to clients without their knowledge or permission.

The crisis at FTX started when customers rushed to withdraw their funds but found out the company couldn’t pay.

The 30-year-old owned a $40 million penthouse in the Bahamas with his ex-lover, where he lived with his FTX inner circle and Alameda executives.

Bankman-Fried revealed this in a car interview with Kelsey Piper, a Vox reporter.

Regrets over bankruptcy claims

Bankman-Fried had tried to convince regulators and politicians to embrace crypto but accused them of making everything worse in the latest interview.

It is reported that Alameda owed FTX about $10 billion despite being forbidden by FTX’s terms of service.

According to Bankman-Fried, he regretted filing for bankruptcy, saying those in charge were trying to burn everything to the ground.

Had he not declared bankruptcy, everything would have been 70 per cent fixed by now, Bankman-Fried said in the interview.

FTX Founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, who lost his fortune aays he will speak about what happened

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX crypto exchange, has been on a tweet storm.

On Tuesday, November 15, Bankman-Fried began sending out cryptic tweets after his exchange went up in flames and he lost his billionaire status in one day.

He said he will get to what happened but that all he can remember was that things began to disappear very fast.

Source: Legit.ng