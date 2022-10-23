Chidi Nwaogu, a young Nigerian tech entrepreneur, has been named one of the recipients of a global award on educational innovation

Nwaogu beat out over 3,000 other nominees from around the world to earn a spot on the podium

The goal of the global education award is to recognize smart entrepreneurs who are making an impact and making lives better

Chidi Nwaogu, co-founder of Savvy has been recognized by HundrED, and awarded the HundrED Global Collection Award for Leading Education Innovation.

Savvy is a global program that trains, supports, and funds aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs,

Nwaogu’s nomination, Savvy, was awarded as the most impactful and scalable innovation in education.

His impressive works drew the judges' attention out of the 3,488 nominations received.

Chidi Nwaogu, a Nigerian tech entrepreneur, addresses an attentive audience. Credit: @Nwaogu

Source: Facebook

The award ceremony is set to hold on 26th and 28th of October at the HundrED Innovation Summit in Helsinki, Finland and Nwaogu will join the winners to be celebrated.

Reacting to his latest recognition, an elated Nwaogu said:

“We(savvy team) are humbled to be recognized as one of the inspiring innovations that are changing the face of education in a post-COVID world.”

The savvy programme run by Nwaogu

The Savvy program is available in 111 languages, including English, French, Chinese, Arabic, Spanish, and Bengali. So far, out of over 96,000 applications, Savvy has selected, trained, supported, and funded over 8,000 individuals in 158 countries, who have gone on to build over 3,000 businesses across diverse sectors in different regions.

Who are HundrED

HundrED is a not-for-profit organization which seeks and shares inspiring innovations in education.

Information on its website reads:

"HundrED’s mission is to give hardworking educators who are driving innovative, impactful, and scalable approaches in education the recognition and visibility they deserve."

For the forthcoming HundrED Innovation Summit and award ceremony it will be organized partly with the United Nations University UNU-WIDER and the City of Helsinki.

The summit also backed by the Roddenberry Foundation, the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation, the International Telecommunication Union, and Because International, Savvy was founded to help at least 100,000 unemployed professionals around the world transition into entrepreneurship by equipping them with the knowledge, resources, and support network to build sustainable, innovative, and profitable businesses, as a way to reduce global unemployment that has been broadened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

