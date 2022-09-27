Uzoma Dozie was the most popular of the Dozie siblings but there are others in the family with banking running in their blood.

Like Dozie, Chijioke and Ngozi are running their shows but still in the banking industry operating in the fintech ecosystem

Uzoma went on to found a digital Microfinance Bank, Sparkle after he left Diamond Bank as CEO

They grew up in an environment where banking was all they knew.

From seeing their father pilot the affairs of one of the most visible banks in Nigeria, Uzoma, Chijioke and Ngozi Dozie, the sons of Paschal Dozie, erstwhile chairman of Diamond Bank and MTN Nigeria, now run separate shows in the banking industry.

Uzoma, Chijioke and Ngozi Dozie Credit: Sparkle and Carbon Finance

Source: UGC

Tongues wagged when, under the leadership of Uzoma Dozie, Access Bank took over Diamond Bank, making many believe the Dozies must have sold common patrimony to a stronger competitor.

It is not clear where Chijioke and Ngozi were at the time the landmark decision to hand over father's sweat, as many would call it, was made but what is very clear is that Chijioke and Ngozi were invested in banking like Uzoma, taunted for selling daddy's inheritance.

Maybe they were led by the desire to cut their teeth in Nigeria's highly competitive banking industry.

The talk of whether selling Diamond Bank to Access Bank was the best idea is not essential anymore. What's important is that the three siblings are still very much invested in banking, each making giant strides in their personal space.

Carbon Finance by Chijioke and Ngozi Dozie

Carbon Finance, founded by Chijioke Dozie is in its 10th year with a promise to transform the banking industry.

The digital bank wants to make banking more accessible and flexible for customers.

According to reports, Carbon Finance was initially set up as a lending company with over a million users across Nigeria and operates in two African countries.

It began operations in 2021 as One Credit, a consumer lender. The firm moved to become a digital lender in 2016 through its app, Paylater.

Chijioke Dozie, the co-founder and CEO of Carbon Finance, said the company seeks to focus on its customers' needs and adapt to market demands.

Ngozi Dozie, also a co-founder, said that the company's newly launched product gives its customers the flexibility to shop when they want at zero per cent interest rates.

In 2019, the bank processed over $240 million payments.

Uzoma Dozie - Sparkle MFB

Uzoma Dozie has remained in banking after exiting Diamond Bank as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

The Diamond Bank was sold or merged with Access Bank, depending on which side of the divide you belong to.

Uzoma founded Sparkle Microfinance Bank, operating as a fintech company.

In October 2021, Uzoma's latest invention raised $3.1 million to expand operations.

Uzoma had told TechCrunch that they do not see their customers from accounts, payments, deposits or credit angles but from how they can help them do what they want to do at any time.

He said the bank wants to provide Nigerians with financial, lifestyle and business support services.

The bank launched Sparkle Business in April last year to acquire several sets of underserved users from small and medium businesses.

Legit.ng reported that Uzoma Dozie, the scion of Paschal Dozie, founder of Diamond Bank and erstwhile chairman of MTN, may have been vilified by a lot of people for selling out or rather squandering generational wealth built by his father.

The acquisition or merger (depending on which divide you belong) of Diamond Bank to Access Bank reverberated across the banking world. Many called the younger Dozie a traitor and a squanderer for handing over what took his father years to build to other people.

Source: Legit.ng