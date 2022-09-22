Elon Musk is trying to replace humans with human-like robots to work in factories and homes

Reports say his Tesla car company is already developing humanoid robots known as Optimus to work in homes and factories

He told investors that the company is already the biggest robotics company and would increase its fleet of robots soon

Elon Musk's Tesla is about to expand its fleets of electric cars to legions of humanoid robots.

According to reports, the company seeks to unleash robots known as Tesla Bot or Optimus in its factories, homes, restaurants, cafes and elsewhere.

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk

Source: Getty Images

Musk has other ideas where robots could be used

On Tesla's website, dedicated to humanoids, several job listings show bi-pedal robots or Tesla Bot, indicating that the company is likely growing beyond factory bots.

On September 30, Tesla plans to reveal a prototype of Optimus, its humanoid robot. It was introduced first in August 2021 during Tesla's A.I. Day.

The company goes beyond logistics as Musk sees robots used in homes as friends or catgirls.

Musk had said that Tesla is already the world's biggest robotics company because its cars are like semi-sentient robots on wheels.

He also told investors that the robots would be deployed in Telas plants to move parts around the factory, saying that the Opotimus robots can be more important than the vehicle over time and provide much-needed labour.

Source: Legit.ng