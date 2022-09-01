Twitter user can now heave a sigh of relief as the much-demanded edit button would be made available

Twitter stated that the feature will be available to its Twitter Blue subscribers after it has completed its testing

This comes as Donald Trump's Truth Social was booted out of Google Play store in August over content moderation concerns

Tweeps are beside themselves with joy as Twitter announced that it is testing the highly requested edit button.

The feature is currently going through internal testing and seems to copy Facebook in its edit style with a linked edit history for tweets, according to the Verge.

A blog post by Twitter said that tweets would be able to be edited in the 30 minutes following their publication.

Available only to select few

The label will include a complete edit history with past editions of edition tweets as the company says it is testing editable tweets with a small group to capture issues that may arise.

The Edit Tweet Feature will expand to some Twitter Blue subscribers later this month, immediately after the testing is done.

Trump’s Truth Social barred from Google Play store

Meanwhile, Truth Social, the wannabe Twitter rival created by the ex-US president, Donald Trump Media and Technology Group, is no longer available on the Google Play store.

According to Google, the app does not have effective systems for moderating user-generated content, which is against the store’s terms of service.

CNBC reported that Google stated on August 19, 2022, that the platform violated standard policies in their current app submission and repeated that having an effective system for intervening in user-generated content is a pre-requisite for terms of service of any app to go live on Google Store.

It means Android users, who are 44 per cent of smartphone users in the US, cannot download the app.

