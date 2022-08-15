Nigeria’s commercial hub, Lagos has been named as best place for online shoppers in Africa, beating Cairo and Nairobi

A new report stated that the every-bubbling city of Lagos saw online shoppers ordering such things as rice, sugar among other items

The report which ranks cities based on the volume of e-commerce transactions and said that Lagos also is a thriving place for content creators

Ordinarily, people would think that in a place with so many outdoor shops and great malls, residents of Lagos State would beat the roads for physical shopping instead of online shopping.

But a whitepaper titled: "Towards a flourishing digital economy for all – a spotlight on Africa," Lagos emerged as the number one city for online shoppers in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Lagos beats 8 cities to emerge tops

The sprawling city beat Cairo, Nairobi as one of the best places on the continent to shop online.

Online shoppers in Lagos order simple things such as a power bank, body wash, Sugar, face masks and rice.

The report which ranks cities based on the volume of e-commerce transactions also ranked Cairo in Egypt in second place and Nairobi in Kenya in the third position.

Additional insights from the report revealed that 21 per cent of orders in Africa were mostly fashion items followed by beauty products which are 15 per cent.

According to Business Insider, home products accounted for 12 per cent of online orders on the continent, while food delivery and digital services represent 12 per cent respectively.

Best products ordered online

Fast Moving Commodity Goods (FMCGs) accounted for 10 per cent, mobile phones for 8 per cent, electronics at 7 per cent and the rest at 3 per cent.

The best-selling products include power bank, body wash, sugar, peas, face masks and rice.

While eCommerce is booming across Africa, the report noted that four nations, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya and South Africa, had made the most progress.

The report also stated that Nigeria boasts of a thriving content production like Nollywood which drives strong digital product markets.

Lagos - Nigeria

Cairo - Egypt

Nairobi - Kenya

Casablanca - Morocco

Abidjan - Cote d’ Ivoire

Giza - Egypt

Abuja - Nigeria

Accra - Ghana

Kampala - Uganda

Nigeria named One of The Best Countries For Online Business in Africa

Legit.ng reported that Nigeria has been named one of the best countries in Africa to start an online business.

The booming youth population in the country, the presence of smartphones and improved internet access have placed Nigeria as one of the leading countries in Africa where online businesses thrive.

According to reports, there was a 55 per cent spike in online retail spending just as the volume of downloads and installations of e-commerce apps on both Android and iOS also went up sharply at 55 per cent.

