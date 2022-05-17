A tech healthtech company, CarePoint has secured N4.1 billion in funding to grow its company across Africa

The funding was led TRB advisors and other funders who said they believe in the company's prospects

CarePoint said the new fund would be used to accelerate its process of setting up telemedicine centres across the continent

A tech-driven healthcare startup, CarePoint has secured a N4.150 billion in funding to grow its services across Africa.

The startup operates in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana and Egypt and is planning to expand to North and East Africa in order to continue its growth which is driven by mergers and acquisitions.

Delle Sangu, CarePoint CEO

Source: UGC

Targeting more tech-driven services

According to Nairametrics, the new funding was led TRB Advisors which bought the total funding raised by CarePoint to $30 million. This comes as an $18 million Series A round announced in November last year.

Other investors include Delle, Breyer Capital, Beyond Capital Ventures (BVC), M3, Inc, Asia Pacific Land/Natural World Limited, and Alan Waxman, a Sixt Street Partners’ CEO.

Virtual care available, CarePoint says

The CEO of the company, Dr. Sangu Delle stated that the firm is in the process of setting up telemedicine centres in their facilities and building micro-tech-enablers-centres which is targeted at people, saying this will grow the company which was formerly known as Africa Health Holdings.

The company said patients can also have access to virtual care through the company’s MyCareMobile app, which links them to various services via teleconferencing, including consultations with doctors, test results and 24-hour emergency response.

