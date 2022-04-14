Google has sent important message to news publishers that report about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war

The company stated that no publisher which glorifies, exploits or dismisses the war will benefit from its Google AdSense monetisation policy

The company joins a horde of many companies, especially US companies, deserting the Russian market in favour of Ukraine

Search engine giant, Google has sounded a note of warning to publishers who seek to benefit from the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The company said that it will ‘pause monetisation on content that exploits, dismisses, or condones the war.’

Google to pause monetisation ads that glorify Ukraine war

Source: Getty Images

Google begins enforcement

In an email to publishers on Wednesday which was seen by Legit.ng, the tech behemoth said it has already begun stopped claims regarding to the war in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the country on February 24.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The company said that it will also restrict contents that blame victims of the war or instances of victim-blaming or that claims saying Ukraine is committing war crimes.

The tech giant said it is worried about the amount of misinformation about the war in Ukraine, saying it will also stall monetization that incites violence, saying the update is clarification of and in some cases, an expansion of its publisher guidance.

Google said:

“Due to the war in Ukraine, we will pause monetisation of content that exploits, dismisses, or condones the war.

“Please note, we have already been enforcing on claims related to the war in Ukraine when they violated existing policies (for instance, the Dangerous or Derogatory content policy prohibits monetizing content that incites violence or denies tragic events). This update is meant to clarify, and in some cases expand, our publisher guidance as it relates to this conflict.

“This pause includes, but is not limited to, claims that imply victims are responsible for their own tragedy or similar instances of victim-blaming, such as claims that Ukraine is committing genocide or deliberately attacking its own citizens.

Hordes of companies leaving the Russian market

Myriad of companies have been deserting Russia in favour of Ukraine after the country was attacked by Putin’s troops two months ago.

Meta joins global companies piling pressure on Russia, bans state media from running ads on its platforms

Legit.ng has reported that Facebook, owned by Meta has become one of the latest global companies to pile economic pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The parent company of both Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger said it will stop Russia-owned state media from monetising content on its platforms as a way to pressure Kremlin to pull back from Ukraine.

The company announced the ban via a tweet by its Head of Security Nathaniel Gleicher.

Source: Legit.ng