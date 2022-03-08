Samsung users may have to double -check their devices as the company has confirmed a breach of its data

The company claimed that hackers gained access to some of its source codes but said it fixed the breach immediately it was made aware

Lapsus$, a hacking group said via social media that it had massive amount of data belonging to Galaxy device users

Samsung users, especially the Galaxy smartphone users may be in trouble as the company has confirmed that hackers breached its company data.

The company said that the hackers gained access to some source codes for Galaxy-branded devices like smartphones, CNBC reports.

Hackers target Samsung Galaxy phones Credit: FABRICE COFFRINI / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Samsung reacts to hacking claims

A release from the electronics giant is coming a few days after a hacking group, Lapsus$ claimed via its Telegram Channel that it is in possession of a massive 190 gigabytes of confidential Samsung source codes.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Samsung did not confirm if Lapsus$ was responsible for the breach nor the type of data that was breached.

The company said that it was made aware of a security breach related to certain internal company data.

According to the statement, the company has fixed the breach and strengthened its security system.

Hacking group claims responsibility

Initial analysis shows that some source codes pertaining to the workings of the Galaxy devices, excluding the personal information of consumers or employees, were hacked by the group Samsung refused to name, the company said.

The South Korean company’s products like smartphones and tablets are under the Galaxy model.

The company is not expecting any impact on its business and customers

Lapsus$, the group which claimed responsibility also said it was responsible for a data breach of chip giant Nvidia last month.

Smartphone makers desert Russian market, paving way for Chinese dominance as Samsung follows suit

Legit.ng reports that the Vaccum created by smartphone manufacturers who are deserting the Russian market may soon be snapped up by Chinese companies who have not made a move since the exodus began last year.

South Korean electronics giant, Samsung said on Saturday that it has suspended shipments to Russia amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine. The company said it is due to geopolitical developments.

According to Samsung, it will continue to monitor the complex situation to know their next steps.

Source: Legit.ng