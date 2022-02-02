A Nigerian startup, Whose Your Landlord has notched-up N871.5 million in funding from BlackOps which targets black owned businesses

A six-year-old Nigerian owned US-based startup, Whose Your Landlord has grabbed a whopping N871.5 million funding from BlackOps Ventures.

Black funders helping black founders

BlackOps Ventures pooled capital of N5.3 billion from investors in 2021 with the aim of funding black-owned businesses and has started utilizing the fund.

Whose Your Landlord Founders Credit: WYL

According to Nairametrics, Whose Your Landlord will be receiving such funding for the first time, having raised N456.5 million.

Before launching Whose Your Landlord, the company raised revenue through partnerships with other companies.

BlackOps founder said the company is looking to invest in black founders since they are underinvested.

The company said it intends to use the funds to expand the quality of its features by introducing good innovations and using them to find trends in reviews that will improve its quality of service.

Whose Your Landlord?

The firm was started in 2015 by Ofo Ezeugwu with the aim of taking renter notes about landlords and the quality of buildings.

It has evolved to taking renter feedback, uploading it on their website for the rental owner, letting landlords track how they are doing with their tenants and how many of their current tenants want to renew their rent.

The company chargers its clients N830 to use its platform.

