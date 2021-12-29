The volatile nature of cryptocurrency manifested on Tuesday, December 27, 2021 when the world's leading crypto fell

Bitcoin shelve over N1 million and traded at N19.9 million, prompting analysts to speculate that it is a crucial flop this year

Other smaller cryptos were dragged along by bitcoin as they dropped prices on FTX Exchange on the day many investors were liquidated

The world’s largest crypto by market share, Bitcoin lost nearly N1.3 million on Tuesday, December 27, 2021, as it traded at N19.9 million at its support level which analysts see as crucial for estimating its perspective for 2022.

Losses that occurred due to liquidations at the cryptocurrency market crossed N153. 5 trillion on Tuesday, December 27, 2023, according to a report by Nairametrics.

Bitcoin Credit: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Huge liquidations for a single day

Almost 80 per cent of the liquidations happened on long placements, which are futures agreements in which traders haggle on a price rise.

129,644 traders were liquidated at the Cryptocurrency futures market. The biggest liquidation order occurred on Bybit, estimated at N2.07 million.

Bitcoin fell to as high as 4.5 per cent on Tuesday, December 27, 2021 and was trading at approximately N20.8 million at about 6 pm WAT, on Tuesday, December 27, 2021.

Smaller tokens not spared

Other smaller tokens, such as Solana, Cardano, Polkadot, and meme token Dogecoin, also dropped, according to FTX Exchange.

Investors in Crypto including whales have been withdrawing from hypothetical markets lately, anxious that the central banks’ incentive program is falling.

The extent to which Bitcoin and the wider crypto universe are exposed to this risk is a hotly debated issue.

Bitcoin prices have tracked the price of riskier assets such as US stocks historically.

Beginning December, the S&P 500 index of the largest companies is up about 5 per cent, while bitcoin is down about 10 per cent.

