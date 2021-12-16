Nigerians are disappointed that billions of dollars they found in their crypto wallets disappeared as quickly as they were deposited

Many shared screenshots of what their accounts looked like after Coinbase, a crypto platform mistakenly paid billions into their accounts

Coinbase clarified that the error was caused by a glitch in their system which sent account holders wallets bumping with billions

Several Nigerian cryptocurrency investors have shown massive amounts of money running into billions of dollars credited into their wallets in a global glitch that made many momentary billionaires overnight.

After Legit.ng reported a story of Chinedu MacGordon who woke up to a bloated cryptocurrency account, many took to the comment section Legit.ng’s Facebook pages to share screenshots of what they found on their Coinbase wallets.

Wallets of crypto investors containing millions. Credit: Facebook

Source: Facebook

Many reported a snag in withdrawing the money found in their accounts. Some users saw billions of dollars in their accounts.

Larry Ubah wrote:

"My crypto account was clocking 48 billion dollars when the glitch happened. I was just looking at money like this while angry with myself."

Muhammad Nura Muhammad said:

"Yesterday night I started thinking my name must be published in the next year Forbes list."

And Paul G Jnr said he made history as a momentary billionaire.

"Wetin I know be say history has been made, I was once a Billionaire in dollars. No tell me anything."

Steve commented:

"My money wey be #2600 I woke up at midnight to see 44 trillion naira. I felt like a trillionaire once in my life."

Njoku Obinna Godsboy commented:

"AS I saw the thing, I called my manager that midnight to begin swapping and selling with immediate effect, I even tell him if this works out that he is going this xmass with Benz. I won't forget yesterday in a hurry."

Nairamerics reported that on the evening of Tuesday, December 14 2021, Coinbase users checked their accounts and discovered massive gains, leading some to believe they’d become billionaires until the company clarified on social media that it was a glitch.

It was a glitch

Coinbase platform agreed on Twitter that some of its clients were seeing “inflated values” after social media users reported huge cryptocurrency gains that increased their assets into the millions around 10 pm.

On the road to billioniares' club

Legit.ng had reported that a cryptocurrency investor had shared his experience of how he became poor again in less than 5 minutes of becoming rich.

Using a popular social media website, the anonymous Reddit user claimed he made $1.3million (N532.97 billion) after investing in SQUID, the digital currency inspired by the Netflix series Squid Game.

Squid coin in November surged to a top price of $2,681 before plummeting to $0.01 - a 99.99% fall in less than a month.

Source: Legit