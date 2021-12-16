Wizkid has clinched an ambassadorial deal with Nigeria's payment solutions company, Flutterwave as the organisation launched a new payment solution

The company said it aligns with the singer's values and hopes the new partnership will drive digital inclusion among Africans abroad

Wizkid has been making waves recently, packing out concert venues with his Made in Lagos show especially in London

Africa’s leading payment solution platform, Flutterwave has announced Nigeria’s singing sensation, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly called Wizkid as its Global Brand Ambassador.

Nairametrics said that the company also unveiled a new remittance solution Send, aimed at increasing remittance flow in Africa.

Flutterwave’s alliance with Wizkid and Send is aimed at reaching Africans in Diaspora in order to create awareness about the option that is available to them through the company.

Founder of Flutterwave, Olugbenga “GB” Agboola said that the story of Wizkid represents hard work, resilience and excellence.

Why Wizkid?

According to Agboola, the way the singer represents Africa on the global entertainment turf is something that the company admires, so as a leading payment company out of Africa, their "values align and we are excited to have him join us to drive the adoption of Send.”

Agboola also said:

“Flutterwave and Wizkid share a common belief of showcasing the best of Africa to the world. Send by Flutterwave is the best remittance solution out there by coverage, cost of transactions, and speed. Send represents our over five years of learning, relationship-building, research, and development in cross-border payments. It is also a truly African solution made in Africa by Africans and for the world.”

According to him, the company wants to create opportunities for Africans everywhere through Send as it holds the vision of bringing Africans into the digital economy through Send.

In early September, the singer sold out the London O2 Arena within 35 minutes with his show, Made in Lagos.

He introduced a second show on November 29 and December 1 which sold out in two minutes, PM News said.

Wizikid packs out London O2 Arena

