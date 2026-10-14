Canada added six new regions to its low-wage work permit processing restrictions under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program

The freeze runs until January 7, 2027, and targets regions where unemployment has reached at least 6%

Employers in agriculture, construction, hospitals and other exempt sectors can still recruit foreign workers despite the expanded restrictions

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Canada has updated its rules for hiring foreign workers, removing two regions from a freeze on processing applications for low-wage positions under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP).

The affected regions are Kamloops and Chilliwack, which have been taken off the restricted list. However, the federal government has added six other regions: Halifax, Fredericton, Kingston, St. Catharines–Niagara, Regina and Lethbridge.

Foreign workers seeking jobs in Canada should check the latest work permit rules Photo: Canada

Source: Getty Images

The changes mean that 24 previously affected regions remain on the list, while the new additions face the same restrictions on low-wage Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) applications.

The updated policy took effect on October 9, 2026, and will remain in place until January 7, 2027.

How Canada's work permit restrictions work

The restrictions apply to regions where the unemployment rate is 6% or higher. In these areas, Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) will not process LMIAs for low-wage positions under the TFWP.

An LMIA is a document employers generally need to demonstrate that they require a foreign worker and that hiring one will not negatively affect the Canadian labour market.

Employers in affected regions cannot submit new LMIA applications for low-wage positions paying below 120% of the relevant provincial or territorial median hourly wage. The restrictions also affect applications to renew employment arrangements covered by the rules.

The federal government introduced the broader restrictions in September 2024 as part of measures to limit the use of low-wage foreign workers in areas experiencing high unemployment.

Sectors exempt from the freeze

Despite the restrictions, employers in several sectors can continue recruiting foreign workers. Exemptions cover primary agriculture, construction, food manufacturing, hospitals, and nursing and residential care facilities.

Private households hiring nurses, childcare providers and personal support workers as in-home caregivers are also exempt. Employers may apply for case-specific exemptions for certain temporary or highly mobile jobs, including roles linked to concerts, carnivals and fairs.

The minimum wage threshold for low-wage positions was raised to 120% of the applicable provincial or territorial median hourly wage on November 8, 2024.

What the changes mean for foreign workers

Foreign nationals seeking employment in Canada should check whether their intended work location falls under the restrictions and whether their jobs qualify for an exemption.

The removal of Kamloops and Chilliwack means those regions are no longer subject to this particular low-wage LMIA processing freeze under the updated list.

However, employers and applicants must still meet other applicable immigration and work permit requirements.

Canada’s work permit policy changes took effect on October 9, 2026 Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The latest changes do not amount to a nationwide ban on hiring foreign workers. Instead, they limit the processing of certain low-wage LMIA applications in designated regions with elevated unemployment, while allowing recruitment in exempt sectors.

Foreign workers and employers should consult official Canadian government guidance to confirm the rules that apply to their specific jobs and locations.

Canadian permanent residency option for students

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada extended a special immigration pathway that allows international graduates, including Nigerians, to pursue permanent residency through employment after completing selected programmes at two private colleges in New Brunswick.

The province announced that its Private Career College Graduate Pilot will remain open until December 31, 2027.

Source: Legit.ng