The Central Bank of Nigeria has released the lending rates for all Nigerian banks for the month of November

The publication, released on the CBN website, includes the maximum and minimum lending rates

The lending rate release is part of the apex bank's commitment to transparency and full disclosure

The Central Bank of Nigeria has released the latest lending rates for Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country.

The lending rate is the interest banks charge when they advance loans to their customers in need of funds.

According to CBN data, Stanbic Bank offers the highest maximum lending rate in the general category at 44%, while Nova Bank offers the lowest.

The maximum lending rate refers to interest charged by banks for lending to customers with a low credit rating.

Banks charge prime lending rates to their largest, most secure, and most creditworthy customers on short-term loans.

Breakdown of banks' lending rate

Here is a breakdown of what banks charge customers seeking loans in the general sector.

Access Bank

Maximum lending rate: 35%

Borrowing rate for prime customers: 25.50%

Citi Bank

Maximum interest rate: 27%

Prime customers: 31.21%

Coronation Merchant Bank

Maximum lending rate: 32%

Borrowing rate for prime customers: 25%

Ecobank

Maximum lending rate: 48%

Prime lending rate: 26.75%

FBN Quest Merchant Bank

Maximum lending rate: 33%

Prime lending rate: 5%

FCMB

Maximum loan rate: 40%

Prime lending rate: 22.50%

Fidelity Bank

Prime lending rate: 30%

Maximum rate: 36%

First Bank of Nigeria

Prime lending rate: 26%

Maximum rate: 38%

FSDH Merchant Bank

Prime rate: 26%

Maximum lending rate: 31%

Guaranty Trust Bank

Prime rate: 5%

Maximum lending rate: 29%

Keystone Bank

Prime lending rate: 5%

Maximum rate: 36%

Stanbic IBTC Bank

Maximum rate: 48%

Prime lending rate: 2.50%

Standard Chartered Bank

Prime rate: 26.50%

Maximum rate: 28.50%

Sterling Bank

Prime lending rate: 29%

Maximum rate: 37%

United Bank for Africa (UBA)

Prime lending rate: 28.50%

Maximum rate: 32%

Union Bank

Prime lending rate: 19.65%

Maximum rate: 35%

Unity Bank

Prime rate:: 30%

Maximum rate: 38%

Wema Bank

Prime lending rate: 32.50%

Maximum rate: 34.50%

Zenith Bank

Prime lending rate: 27.78%

Maximum rate: 38.50%

