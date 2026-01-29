Nigerian Most Valuable Company Announces Double Profit
- BUA Foods Plc has announced a record net profit in 2025, nearly double what was earned in 2024
- Data shows that revenue rose 18.1% to N1.80 trillion thanks to higher pricing across sugar, flour, pasta, and rice
- Analysts say the profit surge reflects improved naira stability, easing pressure on corporate balance sheets
BUA Foods Plc, Nigeria’s most valuable listed company has posted a record net profit in 2025, driven by strong sales growth.
According to its unaudited financial results filed on the Nigerian Exchange on Thursday, January 28 showed that the food producer reported a net profit of N507.7 billion, nearly double the N266.0 billion earned a year earlier.
Revenue rose 18.1% to N1.80 trillion, supported by higher volumes and pricing across sugar, flour, pasta, and rice staples.
The reduction in currency-related charges turned strong operating performance into record earnings.
Breakdown of BUA Foods’ Performance
Further breakdown showed that operating profit increased to N565.4 billion from N472.1 billion, while gross profit grew to N672.2 billion, supported by economies of scale and consistent demand for staple food products.
Selling and distribution costs rose to N68.7 billion, and administrative expenses reached N40.5 billion, but these were offset by higher revenue and reduced financing charges.
The company’s main segments sugar, bakery flour, and pasta contributed more than two-thirds of total revenue, with sugar sales surpassing N755 billion, boosted by domestic refining capacity under import substitution policies.
Cash flow strengthened significantly, with operating cash flow totaling N311.6 billion, allowing BUA Foods to meet working capital needs, service debt, and distribute N234 billion in dividends without increasing leverage materially, BusinessDay reports.
Total assets rose to N1.39 trillion, and shareholders’ equity reached N702.8 billion, highlighting balance-sheet resilience.
The performance shows how Nigerian corporates remain sensitive to currency swings.
Improved FX liquidity, tighter monetary conditions, and slower naira depreciation allowed operating gains to flow almost directly to the bottom line.
BUA Foods’ strong results have boosted investor sentiment, with its stock gaining 92.5% in 2025 to a valuation of nearly N15 trillion. The company closed its last trading day on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at N798.90.
GTCO breaks banking record
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO), the parent company of GTbank, has reported a profit before tax (PBT) of N1.266 trillion for the year ended December 31, 2024.
This is a massive 107.8% increase when compared to N609.3 billion in 2023. Total assets rose to N14.8 trillion, with shareholders’ funds closing at N2.7 trillion.
GTCO continues to post strong financial ratios within the Nigerian financial services sector, eporting a pre-tax return on equity (ROAE) of 60.5%, a pre-tax return on assets (ROAA) of 10.3%.
The robust earnings reflect the Group’s diversified revenue base, disciplined capital management.
