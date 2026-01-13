To attract customers, some filling stations are now selling petrol below Dangote’s N739 pump price

The reduction is part of efforts by oil marketers to attract customers amid competition from Dangote's partners

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) is encouraging more marketers to buy from Dangote

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The price war in Nigeria’s petroleum sector has deepened, with several filling stations now selling Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) below the N739 per litre benchmark set by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The move comes amid intense competition among marketers seeking to retain customers and remain viable in a market affected by rising costs.

Pump prices fall as competition shakes up the market. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Petrol sells below Dangote's rate

A survey conducted over the weekend revealed that some retail outlets have adjusted their pump prices to stay competitive, even at a loss.

Punch reports that NIPCO filling stations sold PMS at N738 per litre, SAO outlets priced it at N735, while Akiavic offered it at N737.

An AP filling station located beside an MRS outlet in Mowe, Ogun State, dropped its price to N736 per litre, this is lower than the Dangote-backed MRS, which continues to sell at N739 per litre.

NNPC filling stations are selling at N785 in Lagos and N815 in Abuja.

NIPCO – N738 per litre

– N738 per litre SAO – N735 per litre

– N735 per litre Akiavic – N737 per litre

– N737 per litre AP Filling Station (beside MRS, Mowe, Ogun State) – N736 per litre

Why new petrol price in Nigeria

The price adjustments follow the Dangote refinery’s decision in December 2025 to slash its gantry price from N828 to N699 per litre.

While the reduction was aimed at making locally refined petrol more accessible, it forced importers and depot owners to recalibrate their retail prices.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has explained that demand now largely dictates retail pricing, with patronage favoring stations offering the most competitive rates.

According to the association, marketers who refuse to adjust their prices risk losing clients as interest charges and operational costs accumulate.

Dangote refinery has played a key role in petrol price reduction Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Facebook

Dangote direct fuel supply

The Dangote refinery has also expanded its distribution framework to include small and medium-sized operators, bulk consumers, and filling stations across Nigeria.

Supply volumes have increased from 600 million litres in October 2025 to 1.5 billion litres in December, with daily gantry loadings ranging between 31 million and 48 million litres.

The refinery also reduced minimum purchase volumes from 2 million litres to 250,000 litres and introduced a 10-day credit facility backed by bank guarantees to improve market accessibility.

Diesel prices crash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Diesel prices in Nigerian depots are getting closer to N900 per litre following an influx of supply, weak demand, and serious price-matching competition between private depot owners and the Dangote Refinery.

From the high of over N1,100 in March 2025, diesel now trades between N911 and N955.

There are higher expectations from observers that prices may fall further as the market remains oversupplied following the influx of diesel vessels and the ramp-up in diesel production from the Dangote Refinery.

Source: Legit.ng