The CBN has released a list of banks not authorized for international operations ongoing recapitalisation process

Under the recapitalisation rules, national banks must have n200 billion, regional banks N50 billion

Only a few first-tier banks currently hold international authorisation to operate offshore

A breakdown of Nigerian banks by licence class obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria shows that at least 29 banks in the country are currently not authorised to operate internationally.

Under CBN’s regulatory framework, banks with international authorisation are permitted to operate beyond Nigeria’s borders and engage in cross‑border banking activities.

Only seven banks currently hold that status: Access Bank, Fidelity Bank, First City Monument Bank, First Bank Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), and Zenith Bank.

That means all other licensed banks in Nigeria do not have international operation clearance. Instead, they hold national or regional licences and focus primarily on domestic business.

CBN recapitalisation programme

In an effort to strengthen the banking sector, the CBN in 2024 launched a two-year recapitalisation exercise, with a deadline set for March 2026.

According to CBN, banks with a N200 billion recapitalised base can operate across Nigeria but cannot operate abroad, while those with N50 billion are limited to regional operations.

International banks are expected to have a minimum capital base of N500 billion.

The policy affects national and regional banks, as well as institutions in the non-interest and merchant banking sectors.

Below is the list of banks the Central Bank of Nigeria doesn’t authorize for offshore Operations. The list could change when the recapitalisation process is completed.

Here is a breakdown of banks and their current license

National Banks:

Citibank Nigeria Limited

Ecobank Nigeria Limited

Heritage Bank Plc

Globus Bank Limited

Keystone Bank Limited

Polaris Bank Limited

Stanbic IBTC Bank Limited

Standard Chartered Bank Limited

Sterling Bank Limited

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc

Unity Bank Plc

Wema Bank Plc

Premium Trust Bank Limited

Optimus Bank Limited

Regional Banks:

Providus Bank Limited

Parallex Bank Limited

Suntrust Bank Nigeria Limited

Signature Bank Limited

Non-Interest Banks:

Jaiz Bank Plc

Taj Bank Limited

Lotus Bank Limited

Alternative Bank Limited

Merchant Banks:

Coronation Merchant Bank Limited

FBN Merchant Bank Limited

FSDH Merchant Bank Limited

Greenwich Merchant Bank Limited

Nova Merchant Bank Limited

Rand Merchant Bank Limited

International authorisation:

Access Bank Limited

Fidelity Bank Plc

First City Monument Bank Limited

First Bank Nigeria Limited

Guaranty Trust Bank Limited

United Bank for Africa Plc

Zenith Bank Plc

CBN confirms 16 banks meet recapitalisation target

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced that 16 banks have fully met the recapitalisation.

Cardoso also revealed that another 27 banks are in the process of raising capital.

He noted that the CBN is closely monitoring developments to ensure the exercise stays on track and strengthens the financial sector.

The apex bank urged lenders to continue implementing policies and initiatives that will drive the successful completion of the recapitalisation process.

