The latest lending rates for all Nigerian banks for the month of September 2025 have been released

The figures announced increased the maximum and prime lending rates for Deposit Money Banks and merchant banks.

The CBN said publishing the lending rates is part of its transparency commitment to help borrowers make informed decisions

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Central Bank of Nigeria has released the latest lending rates of Nigerian banks including Access, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Zenith, and Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB).

The updated figures categorised by sectors followed the CBN's decision to reduce the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 50 basis points to 27.00%.

CBN releases banks lending rates after MPC meeting. Photo; Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The CBN said the move was aimed at sustaining disinflation, supporting economic recovery, and improving monetary policy transmission.

Banks’ lending rates

According to CBN data from September 26, 2025, banks continue to charge different loan rates based on customers' creditworthiness.

The maximum lending rate refers to interest charged by banks for lending to customers with a low credit rating. While Prime is for customers with strong credit rating.

Here is a snapshot lending rates general

Access Bank: Prime 25.50%, Maximum 32.00%

Alpha Morgan Bank: Prime 30.00%, Maximum 32.00%

Citi Bank: Prime 22.50%, Maximum 26.50%

Coronation Merchant Bank: Prime 25.00%, Maximum 25.00%

Ecobank: Prime 26.75%, Maximum 48.00%

FBN Quest Merchant Bank: Prime 5.00%, Maximum 33.50%

FCMB: Prime 31.00%, Maximum 46.00%

Fidelity Bank: Prime 30.00%, Maximum 36.00%

First Bank of Nigeria: Prime 26.00%, Maximum 38.00%

FSDH Merchant Bank: Prime 28.00%, Maximum 33.00%

Globus Bank Ltd: Prime 31.00%, Maximum 33.00%

Greenwich Merchant Bank: Prime 27.00%, Maximum 30.00%

Guaranty Trust Bank: Prime 5.00%, Maximum 29.00%

Keystone Bank Ltd: Prime 30.50%, Maximum 36.00%

CBN reduce MPR which will help bring interest rate on loan down. Photo: cbn

Source: Getty Images

Nova Bank: Prime 28.50%, Maximum 18.70%

Optimus Bank: Prime 28.50%, Maximum 35.00%

Parallex Bank: Prime 30.00%, Maximum 33.00%

Polaris Bank: Prime 29.00%, Maximum 41.00%

Premium Trust Bank: Prime 28.00%, Maximum 42.00%

Providus Bank: Prime 27.50%, Maximum 35.00%

Rand Merchant Bank Nig. Ltd: Prime 26.00%, Maximum 29.50%

Stanbic IBTC: Prime 1.00%, Maximum 60.00%

Standard Chartered Bank: Prime 23.00%, Maximum 25.00%

Sterling Bank: Prime 29.00%, Maximum 37.00%

Suntrust Bank: Prime 22.00%, Maximum 37.00%

United Bank for Africa: Prime 28.50%, Maximum 32.00%

Union Bank: Prime 16.00%, Maximum 37.00%

Unity Bank: Prime 32.00%, Maximum 40.00%

Wema Bank: Prime 32.50%, Maximum 34.50%

Zenith Bank: Prime 27.03%, Maximum 35.00%

Nigerian banks loan to customers cross N66trn

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the total loans to customers from 10 commercial banks in Nigeria rose to N66.49 trillion in the first nine months of 2024.

Data from their financial statements obtained from the Nigerian Exchange shows that their combined customer loans rose by 46.69% from N45.32 trillion.

A further analysis shows that the banks had an average Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) of 46.72%. This means that for every N100 deposited, they lent N46.

Source: Legit.ng