As Nigeria marks its 65th Independence Day amid rising costs, citizens are encouraged to celebrate smartly by stretching their money further

Practical tips include using MoMo’s free transfer service on October 1, sharing expenses with loved ones, and taking advantage of free digital services

The focus is on creating meaningful experiences without overspending, promoting both celebration and financial freedom

Nigeria turns 65 this October 1, and while Independence Day is a time for celebration, it’s also a reminder that every naira matters more than ever.

Between rising costs and daily expenses, many people are looking for practical ways to make their money go further. Here are five simple moves you can make this Independence Day.

Smart Money Moves for Independence Day Celebrations

1. Shop Smart for the Essentials

Many markets run Independence Day offers. Take advantage of discounts while avoiding last-minute price hikes.

2. Cut Transfer Costs Where You Can

Transfer fees add up quickly, especially for people who send money often. This year, MoMo is offering all Nigerians free transfers for 24 hours on Independence Day; from 12:00am to 11:59pm, you can send money without paying a kobo in fees. Whether it’s supporting a student, paying a trader, or sending upkeep to family, that’s money saved.

3. Share Costs with Friends and Family

Celebrating doesn’t have to mean spending alone. Pooling resources for food, transport, or small hangouts can reduce costs while still letting you enjoy the holiday spirit.

4. Take Advantage of FREE Services

From buying electricity tokens to paying for your DSTV subscription, platforms like MoMo help you purchase them at no extra charges. This, coupled with the FREE transfer offer, means more money in your wallet.

5. Focus on Experiences, Not Just Expenses

You don’t have to overspend to enjoy the day. A simple gathering with family, a community event, or even a day of rest can be just as fulfilling as big-ticket outings.

Independence Day is about freedom, and that includes financial freedom. Small steps like cutting fees, pooling costs, and using the right digital tools can stretch your money further and help you enjoy the holiday without added stress.

