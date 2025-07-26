The Nigerian Exchange continued its strong performance as Investors booked over N1.8 trillion in one week

On the last trading day, Champion Breweries Plc, Ikeja Hotel Plc, Unilever Nigeria Plc, and Unilever Nigeria Plc led the gainers' table

While Tripple Gee and Company Plc, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), and Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc topped the list of decliners.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) extended its positive performance on Friday, July 25, 2025, for the 17th consecutive trading day.

The latest performance helped investors conclude the week's trading with over N1.8 trillion gain.

According to data from NGX, the All-Share Index (ASI) rose from 131,585.21 to 134,452.93 points week-on-week.

While market capitalisation advanced from N83.241 trillion to N85.055 trillion, reflecting a weekly gain of N1.814 trillion.

The year-to-date (YtD) return of the Nigerian equities market hit a new high of +30.63%, as strong buying interest continued across major sectors.

Sectoral performance

A broad-based rally across key sectors drove the week’s performance:

NGX Industrial Index: +4.66%

NGX Insurance Index: +3.07%

NGX Consumer Goods Index: +2.81%

NGX Banking Index: +1.84%

NGX Oil & Gas Index: +0.87%

Here is a snapshot of the market performance on Friday, July 25

Top 5 gainers:

Champion Breweries Plc rose by N1.12, increasing from N11.20 to N12.32 per share (+10.00%).

Ikeja Hotel Plc gained N2.10, moving from N21.00 to N23.10 per share (+10.00%).

Unilever Nigeria Plc appreciated by N6.20, climbing from N62.00 to N68.20 per share (+10.00%).

Enamelware Plc advanced by N2.45, rising from N24.55 to N27.00 per share (+9.98%).

The Initiates Plc (TIP) added N1.46, up from N14.67 to N16.13 per share (+9.95%).

Top 5 decliners

Tripple Gee and Company Plc dropped by N0.39, falling from N3.90 to N3.51 per share (-10.00%).

Tantalizers Plc declined by N0.23, decreasing from N2.69 to N2.46 per share (-8.55%).

SUNU Assurances Nigeria Plc lost N0.33, moving from N4.97 to N4.64 per share (-6.64%).

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) fell by N2.00, dropping from N34.00 to N32.00 per share (-5.88%).

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc shed N0.31, down from N6.81 to N6.50 per share (-4.55%).

Top 5 trades by volume

Access Holdings Plc (ACCESSCORP) recorded 42,422,207 shares valued at N1,180,890,566.60.

Universal Insurance Plc (UNIVINSURE) saw 40,688,376 shares exchanged, amounting to N29,719,017.92.

Tantalizers Plc traded 32,198,947 shares worth N83,125,791.72.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) registered 28,705,241 shares valued at N2,698,454,846.40.

Ellah Lakes Plc posted 26,343,151 shares with a total value of N260,457,753.65.

