More good news for investors as Nigerian stock market sustained gains

The Nigerian stock market gained N406 billion on Thursday, July 24, 2025, as the All Share Index (ASI) crossed 130,000 points

Major gainers included FTN Cocoa, Sovereign Trust Insurance, RT Briscoe, and The Initiates Plc, which pushed the market upward

Japaul Gold, UBA, Access Holdings, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance, and Nigerian Breweries were among the most actively traded stocks

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigeria’s stock market benchmark performance indicator, the All Share Index (ASI) crossed the 130,000-point mark on Thursday, July 24, 2025, as sustained investor interest drove a 0.48% rally.

Nigerian stock market sustained gains

Source: Getty Images

The day’s gains were largely powered by strong performances in the banking, insurance, and oil & gas sectors, despite widespread bargain hunting across other key sectors.

According to data from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the ASI rose to 133,199.99 points from 132,557.43 points, while the equities market capitalisation increased from N83.856 trillion to N84.262 trillion. This pushed the market’s year-to-date (YtD) return to +29.41%.

Japaul Gold, UBA, Access Holdings, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance, and Nigerian Breweries were among the most actively traded stocks. Thursday’s trading session recorded 818.39 million shares exchanged in 22,955 deals, with a total market turnover of N22.67 billion.

Market analysts at Lagos-based Vetiva Research noted in their post-trading report:

“The rally is becoming increasingly reliant on a handful of large caps, while mid- and small-cap names face pressure. Without sector rotation or support from lagging names, the market risks a short-term stall. A hold above 132,000 points remains key to keeping sentiment afloat heading into Friday.”

Top Gainers:

Sovereign Trust Insurance (SOVRENINS) rose from N1.30 to N1.43, gaining 13 kobo or +10.00%

Academy Press Plc increased from N7.70 to N8.47, up 77 kobo or +10.00%

FTN Cocoa Processors advanced from N6.00 to N6.60, gaining 60 kobo or +10.00%

RT Briscoe climbed from N3.41 to N3.75, up 34 kobo or +9.97%

The Initiates Plc (TIP) moved from N13.34 to N14.67, increasing by N1.33 or +9.97%

Top losers:

ABC Transport Plc declined from N5.10 to N4.59, losing 51 kobo or −10.00%

Union Dicon Salt Plc dropped from N10.00 to N9.00, down N1.00 or −10.00%

John Holt Plc fell from N9.00 to N8.10, shedding 90 kobo or −10.00%

Industrial & Medical Gases Nigeria Plc (IMG) slid from N42.45 to N38.25, losing N4.20 or −9.89%

Nigerian Silicon Technologies (NSLTECH) decreased from N1.03 to N0.93, down 10 kobo or −9.71%

Most actively traded stocks:

Japaul Gold: 83.79 million shares worth N231.76 million

UBA: 73.09 million shares valued at N3.41 billion

Access Holdings: 65 million shares worth N1.85 billion

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance: 55.71 million shares valued at N169.05 million

Nigerian Breweries: 41.11 million shares traded, worth N2.97 billion

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng