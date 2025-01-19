Telecommunication companies have been directed to deactivate the USSD access of nine Nigerian banks

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) ordered the telecom companies to disconnect the nine banks, effective Monday, January 27, 2025

However, the NCC listed the names of banks whose USSD codes will remain functional after settling their debts

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Under the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) directive, telecom companies will deactivate the USSD codes of nine banks due to their inability to pay the N160 billion USSD debt that remained pending since 2019.

The banks include FCMB, Fidelity Bank, Jaiz Bank, Polaris Bank, Sterling Bank, UBA, Unity Bank, Wema Bank, and Zenith Bank.

NCC releases the names and USSD codes of nine banks that will continue to function Credit: Novartis

Source: UGC

The list of banks with functional USSD codes

However, the order directed the telcos to allow full access to the other nine banks to continue after settling their debts.

The banks and their USSD codes include Access Bank with its 901 access code, Ecobank with USSD code 326, First Bank with 894, GTBank with access code 737, Heritage Bank (now defunct) with USSD code (745), Keystone Bank with 7111, Stanbic IBTC Bank with USSD code 909, Union Bank with 826, Globus Bank with 989, Standard Chartered Bank with 977, and Lotus Bank, with access codes of 5045.

The affected banks’ USSD codes will be disconnected after Monday, January 27, 2025.

NCC said:

“In fulfilment of its consumer protection mandate, the Commission wishes to inform consumers that they may be unable to access the USSD platform of the affected financial institutions from January 27, 2025.

USSD is a key component of the payment gateway for Nigerians, especially those in rural areas with feature phones, where smartphone and internet access remain low.

USSD codes are a key component of financial inclusion

According to a report, during the 20th anniversary of the telecom sector operations in Nigeria, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, the former Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, said USSD's introduction changed the banking landscape tremendously.

Experts say USSD is critical and a universal channel for financial transactions.

Since 2019, some Nigerian banks have been unable to offset their debt with telecom operators, which poses a threat to financial inclusion in Nigeria.

Nine banks offset USSD debt

The disconnection notice to the nine banks comes after a recent order by the Central Bank of Nigeria and the NCC, which asked the banks to pay a large bank of the USSD debt owed to the telecom operators.

The apex bank disclosed in a memo on December 20, directing the banks to pay about 85% of the outstanding invoices.

The NCC disclosed that only nine of the 18 debtor banks complied with the payment directive, stating that total debt had dropped from over N200 billion to N160 billion.

New rates emerge for calls, SMS, data on MTN, Airtel, others

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, has revealed that the planned telecom tariff hike for call, SMS, and data costs may be up 30 and 60%.

The rate is less than the 100% proposed by telecommunication companies.

Tijani said this in a television interview, in which he disclosed that operators' 100% hike request is not feasible.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng