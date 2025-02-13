The Central Bank of Nigeria has issued a warning to banks against limiting ATM withdrawals below N20,000

The apex bank noted that ATM charges for withdrawals from other banks' ATMs are based on the expectation that customers can withdraw up to N20,000 per transaction

The CBN also clarified that ATM withdrawal charges apply only to transactions at other banks' ATMs and not at the customer's bank

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said it will penalise banks that prevent customers with sufficient funds from withdrawing up to N20,000 per transaction.

The apex bank disclosed this in a ‘FAQ document explainer released on Thursday in reaction to its recent review of ATM withdrawal fees.

Part of the document read:

“The fees are based on banks allowing customers to withdraw up to N20,000 per transaction. Any bank that compels a customer with sufficient funds in her account to withdraw less than N20,000 per transaction against the customer’s desire for a higher sums, would be contravening this regulation’s spirit and sanctioned appropriately.”

The CBN stressed that ATM charges for withdrawals made from other banks’ ATMs both on-site and off-site are based on the expectation that customers can withdraw up to N20,000 per transaction.

CBN clarifies ATM charges

The apex bank also noted that withdrawals from a customer’s own bank ATMs remain free of charge.

However, withdrawals from another bank’s ATM (Not-On-Us transactions) will attract a charge of N100 per N20,000 withdrawal.

It added that if the transaction is carried out at an off-site ATM—those located outside bank premises such as shopping malls or fuel stations—an additional surcharge of up to N500 may apply.

The CBN also clarified that customers withdrawing less than N20,000 from another bank’s ATM will still be charged the N100 fee.

It said:

"This is to prevent users from breaking up withdrawals into smaller amounts to avoid multiple charges.

"The three free monthly withdrawals previously allowed for transactions at other banks’ ATMs have also been removed."

Customer awareness and reporting of irregularities

The CBN has also emphasized that banks cannot charge more than the prescribed fees, and any additional charges would be considered a violation. While banks have some flexibility to reduce charges based on their business strategy, they cannot exceed the stated fees.

Additionally, customers are encouraged to report any contraventions, especially if a bank prevents them from withdrawing up to N20,000 per transaction, despite having sufficient funds. Such complaints can be directed to the CBN Consumer Protection Department via cpd@cbn.gov.ng.

To minimize transaction fees, the CBN has advised customers to prioritize withdrawing money from their own bank’s ATMs. It also recommends exploring alternative payment methods such as mobile banking apps, POS transactions, and electronic transfers to reduce reliance on cash withdrawals.

With the implementation of these new fees from March 1, 2025, customers will need to adjust their cash withdrawal habits to avoid accumulating high ATM transaction costs.

