Ahead of the CBN recapitalization deadline, five Nigerian banks are looking to raise N1 trillion in capital

Interviews with the Managing Directors show that some will be doing a public rights offer, while a few will explore other options

The CBN's new recapitalisation requirement mandates commercial banks with international authorisation to have N200 bn in share capital

As Nigerian banks start a second round of capital raising to meet the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) requirements, five commercial banks are targeting about N1 trillion before the 2026 deadline.

Last year, the CBN announced the bank recapitalisation to help banks build resilience to local and international shocks.

Banks with international authorization have a N500 billion threshold, while national banks and regional banks have N200 billion and N50 billion as their respective requirement, and this is exclusive of all except the share capital and share premium items on the Shareholder Fund portion of the balance sheet.

Wema Bank to raise N200 billion

After its N40 billion rights issue in 2023, Wema Bank would be looking to raise N200 fresh capital. The Managing Director Moruf Oseni disclosed recently that the indigenous bank would raise the sum from a special placement scheduled for April 1, 2025, and a rights issue.

Oseni expressed resounding confidence that the company would meet this goal given its reputation as Nigeria’s oldest indigenous bank, and a capable team driving it affairs, the PUNCH reports.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings helps its bank raise capital

Stanbic IBTC Holdings recently notified the NGX of its intentions to channel the proceeds of its N148.7 billion rights issue to Stanbic IBTC bank to help its banking subsidiary meet the threshold.

The bank’s current capital stands at about N109.26 billion, meaning that about N90.74 billion from the holding company is needed to meet the requirement.

FCMB to raise more capital

After a successful raise of N147.51bn in its 2024 public offer, FCMB group would be looking to raise additional funds, having secured shareholders' approval to increase paid-up capital from N150bn to N340bn.

This capital will be raised via a mandatory convertible loan offered to qualified investors, and later converted to ordinary shares based on agreed terms. The group also secured shareholders' nod to divest one or more subsidiaries and invest in the banking subsidiary to meet the requirements.

Fidelity Bank moves to raise more capital

Having already raised over N127 billion from the capital market in 2024, Fidelity Bank may also be returning for an additional N243.19 billion to meet the N500 billion threshold for international operators.

With the oversubscription recorded in the 2024 offer, there is an outstanding N243.19 billion required to make up the capital deficit of N370.29 billion.

Sterling Bank set to raise funds

Sterling Bank has also promised to do a public offer in 2025 to meet its capital requirement. The bank had raised N75 billion from private placement in 2024 and later announced intentions to allow more participation from Nigerians through a public offer.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Arthur Stevens Asset Management Limited Mr. Olatunde Amolegbe, said in an interview that all capital raising exercises would likely be completed in 2025, way ahead of the March 2026 deadline.

This will be the case as no bank wants to rush to achieve in three months, what they had 24 months to do.

7 Banks to raise N1.3 trillion

A recent report from Legit.ng showed that another 7 banks are looking for N1.3 trillion in the capital market ahead of the deadline.

Access Bank, GT Bank, Zenith Bank, and four others have already initiated the processes and will make announcements to the public soon.

Meanwhile, some smaller banks choose to leave the public offers and explore alternatives where they have better chances.

