Union Bank has an ongoing promo that gives customers a chance to win cash and gift vouchers

The promo called First Save and Win Palli will run till May 2025 and draws will be done digitally with supervision

The bank said the opportunity is open to all its new and existing customers who meet the requirements

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Union Bank has awarded over N20 million to 360 lucky customers in Save and Win Palli Promo 4.

The inaugural monthly draw held at the bank’s headquarters in Marina, Lagos, saw 60 customers each receive N100,000, while an additional 300 walked away with N50,000 worth of gift vouchers.

Union Bank rewards customers Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

The draw, the bank said in a statement was conducted transparently and digitally under the supervision of regulatory bodies.

Speaking at the event, Gloria Omereonye, Union Bank’s Area Business Executive for Lagos Island 1, said the promo aims to encourage a sustainable savings culture among Nigerians.

She added that the bank is committed to rewarding customer loyalty and financial discipline.

Omereonye expressed satisfaction with how the promo continues to support customers during challenging economic times.

Her words:

“Union Bank is always dedicated to rewarding customers for their loyalty and financial discipline.

"We are pleased that our promo continues to achieve its noble goal of providing succor to our customers through gifts and rewards, especially during these economically challenging times, while also promoting a sustainable savings culture for future goals and objectives."

Details of the new savings promo

Union Bank said the Save & Win Palli Promo, now in its fourth season, began in December 2024 and will run until May 2025, Punch reports.

With prizes totalling N131 million, participants have the chance to win cash prizes, motorcycles, tricycles, fuel vouchers, and a grand prize of N5 million.

Union Bank said the promo is open to both new and existing customers who save a minimum of N10,000 and complete at least five transactions monthly to qualify for the draws.

According to the bank, the monthly winners stand to win N100,000, while quarterly draws will feature prizes such as motorcycles and tricycles. Customers who save in multiples of N10,000 increase their chances of winning, encouraging widespread participation across the country.

Source: Legit.ng