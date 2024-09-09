The Dangote Cement has initiated another project involving Nigerian youths at one of its host communities

The skills acquisition centre, envisioned by Aliko Dangote, aims to impact the lives of Nigerian youths

The company disclosed that the project will be completed in the coming months

The Dangote Cement Plc has announced plans to set up a multi-million naira skills acquisition development centre in Lokoja, Kogi State, to enhance empowerment and economic development.

President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, and the Kogi Statement conceived the project.

The new centre will boost industrialisation

A statement from the Dangote Cement Corporate Communications Department and the Plant Director at the Dangote Cement, Obajana, Azad Nawabuddin, said the project will be completed in the coming months.

Nawabuddin disclosed that the centre is part of the company's corporate social responsibility initiatives.

He indicated that many CSR initiatives by the Dangote Cement are scheduled for implementation.

According to a Punch report, Nawabuddin said the centre will contribute to Nigeria’s industrialisation efforts by boosting the transfer of critical skills needed for the industrial revolution.

The Obajana plant director noted that the facility will significantly generate skills and create jobs for Nigerian youths, the primary beneficiaries.

He said:

“Dangote Cement Plc is a socially responsible company committed to implementing various developmental programs for our host communities. We have an active Community Development Agreement in place, ensuring we coexist harmoniously.”

Per the statement, development projects delivered to communities include the construction of Nigeria’s longest concrete road, spanning Obajana to Kabba, estimated to be worth billions of naira, the establishment of a multi-million naira clinic in Iwaa, and the provision of essential amenities such as water, electricity, and hospitals.

Dangote Refinery begins petrol production

The skills centre comes amid a petrol launch from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The Dangote disclosed that the petrol from the refinery is a win for Nigerians who have been subjected to dirty fuel imported from abroad.

However, the refinery reportedly faces challenges distributing the newly launched petrol as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) said it is not interested in becoming its off-taker.

The development has led to marketers contemplating petrol imports as talks between the refinery and NNPC drag on.

NNPC foot-drags in lifting Dangote petrol

The national oil firm also stated that Nigeria's world’s single-train refinery and other facilities are free to sell directly to any marketer on a willing buyer, willing seller basis.

NNPC and Dangote slowing down talks

The NNPC said it has no plans to become the sole distributor for any entity in a free market.

The NNPC statement contradicts the President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, who disclosed during the presentation of petrol from the refinery that the company was waiting for the NNPC, stating that the oil regulator will be the sole local distributor of its petrol.

Dangote Refinery launches new petrol-grade

Legit.ng earlier reported that Aliko Dangote, president of Dangote Industries Limited, has said that with the rollout of the PMS from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Nigerians will understand their fuel consumption for the first time.

The petrol production from the 650,000bpd-capacity refinery comes 28 years after Africa’s largest oil producer stopped PMS production from its three moribund refineries.

Dangote stated that the new petrol would improve everyone's health and ensure that Nigerians know there is a consistent supply to the market.

