The naira to the British pound ended the month of July above N2,000/£, a CBN data has shown.

Currency depreciation comes amid the ongoing economic challenges and market responses to inflation data. Photo Credit: CBN

According to the data, the local currency, which started at N1,913/£, lost over N150/£ to close the month at N2068/£ by the end of the month.

The local currency traded within the bracket of N1,900/£ and N2,100/£ during the period as the CBN continued to intervene by selling currencies to traders to prevent the naira from rapidly depreciating.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the British pound sterling reached N2,035/£1 at parallel markets across Nigeria, a one-year high, as a result of rising inflation figures and increased demand.

The increase coincides with persistent economic difficulties and market reactions to inflation statistics.

According to investigations, currency traders have been accumulating pounds, which has increased demand for some days.

The Bank of England appears poised to lower interest rates on Thursday, according to Reuters, after maintaining them at a 16-year high of 5.25% for the previous year. However, markets and economists are not at all confident that the British central bank would make the drastic move.

