The Central Bank of Nigeria has hiked the Customs foreign exchange rates for cargo clearance at the ports

The CBN increased the rate from N1,601.84 to N1,610.417 per dollar following the change in official FX rates

The naira crashed to a four-month low on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in the official window

The Central Bank of Nigeria has adjusted the foreign exchange rates for cargo clearance in Nigerian ports.

This development follows the naira's crash to a four-month low in the official window on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi Credit: NCS/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

CBN hikes rates closer to the official price

Data from the Customs trade portal shows that the CBN hiked the Customs exchange rates to N1,610.417 per dollar from N1,601.84.

Customs duties are taxes and levies paid on goods imported into the country. The duties are paid through a commercial bank to the Nigeria Customs Service, which collects them on behalf of the federal government.

According to the apex bank's policy, Customs should use the rate when submitting Form M to calculate duties.

The new rates are closer to the current official foreign exchange rate of the naira to the dollar as of Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

The naira crashes to a four-month low

The naira dipped to the lowest in four months at N,1621 in the official window on Tuesday, July 30, 2021, as against the N1,611 it traded the day before.

The Nigerian currency has crashed for five consecutive days since Friday, July 26, 2024, when it finally crossed the N1,600 per dollar mark to trade at N1,606 and rose to N1,609, N1,611 before hitting the new low.

FX Turnover declines in the official window

According to data from the FMDQ Exchange, foreign exchange turnover in the official market stood at about $166.34 million on Tuesday, July 310, 2024.

Currency dealers quoted the naira at a high of N1,635 per dollar and a low of N1,546.

