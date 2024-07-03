Elon Musk's net worth has increased astronomically in the last 24 hours more than the network of 2 of Nigerian richest men

The surge in Musk's wealth comes as his electric company, Tesla recorded an impressive performance

Aliko Dangote remains Africa's richest man, but he lost $643 million of his wealth in the last 24 hours

The world's richest man, Elon Musk, has recorded a significant surge in wealth, amassing an amount equal to the combined estimated wealth of Mike Adenuga and Abdulsamad Rabiu, two of Nigeria's wealthiest men.

According to data from the Forbes Billionaire Index, Elon Musk it made $12 billion in 6 hours and 30 minutes of trading on the NASDAQ exchange in the United States on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

Using the closing dollar exchange rate of N1509.45 means Musk made N18.11 trillion in just hours.

Elon Musk's new-found wealth

Musk's wealth skyrocketed thanks to Tesla's strong performance, bolstered by his approximately 12% stake in the company.

On Tuesday, Tesla's shares nearly reached $229, significantly boosting Musk's net worth to $240.2 billion. His stake in Tesla saw substantial value appreciation during this surge.

In addition to co-founding Tesla, Musk founded five other companies, including SpaceX and the tunneling startup The Boring Company, solidifying his prominent role in the tech industry.

Recently, he got the support from Tesla shareholders for a record-breaking pay package worth $56 billion.

Nigerian billionaires wealth

It was, however, not a good Tuesday for Nigerian billionaires as their wealth dropped, according to Forbes.

Aliko Dangote, who retains his position as the wealthiest man in Africa, suffered the biggest loss among Nigerian billionaires, losing $643 million of his wealth on Tuesday.

His new net worth of $12.9 billion ranks him as the 152nd richest man in the world, a drop from his previous day's ranking of 143rd.

Similarly, Mike Adenuga, the second richest man in Nigeria, saw his net worth stand at $6.7 billion, having lost $6 million on Tuesday. Abdulsamad Rabiu occupies the third position with a net worth of $5.1 billion. On Tuesday, his wealth dropped by 9%, or $504 million.

Combined, the total net worth of Adenuga and Abdulsamad stands at $13.2 billion.

Femi Otedola, the last Nigerian on the Forbes list, recorded a $124 million drop in net worth, now worth $1.4 billion.

