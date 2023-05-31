Elon Musk's net worth has surged by over $53.3 billion in just eight hours of trading

He is now one step closer to reclaiming his title as world's richest person from Bernard Arnault

The surge in Musk's wealth is attributed to the success of Tesla, with record-breaking production and delivery numbers

Tech mogul Elon Musk is now within striking distance of reclaiming the title of the world's richest man from Bernard Arnault.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, saw his net worth increase by $4.86 billion (N2.24 trillion) after 8 hours of trading.

This remarkable surge skyrocketed his net worth to an impressive $190 billion, just $2 billion short of Bernard Arnault's $192 billion net worth.

Legit.ng had reported that he lost the top spot in December 2022, and though he briefly recovered at some point in early 2023, it was only temporary.

Bernard Arnault, the CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, has held the top position on the world's billionaire rich list for the last five months, but it seems his time is now over.

Elon Musk's meteoric net-worth rise

Since the start of 2023, Elon Musk has earned $53.3 billion (N24.56 trillion), which is more than the entire budget of Nigeria for 2023 (N21.83 trillion).

In fact, an analysis by Legit.ng shows that in the last 30 days of May 2023, Elon Musk has earned $25 billion (N11.52 trillion).

List of 10 richest men in the world

Rank Name Net worth 1 Bernard Arnault $192bn 2 Elon Musk $190bn 3 Jeff Bezos $145bn 4 Bill Gates $126bn 5 Larry Ellison $118bn 6 Steve Ballmer $115bn 7 Warren Buffett $112bn 8 Larry Page $112bn 9 Sergey Brin $106bn 10 Mark Zuckerberg $95.8bn

