Elon Musk One Step Away from Taking Back World's Richest Man Title After Making Over N2trn in 8 Hours
Money

by  Dave Ibemere
  • Elon Musk's net worth has surged by over $53.3 billion in just eight hours of trading
  • He is now one step closer to reclaiming his title as world's richest person from Bernard Arnault
  • The surge in Musk's wealth is attributed to the success of Tesla, with record-breaking production and delivery numbers

Tech mogul Elon Musk is now within striking distance of reclaiming the title of the world's richest man from Bernard Arnault.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, saw his net worth increase by $4.86 billion (N2.24 trillion) after 8 hours of trading.

Elon Musk net worth
Elon Musk ready to reclaim title as world richest man Photo credit: Bloomberg
This remarkable surge skyrocketed his net worth to an impressive $190 billion, just $2 billion short of Bernard Arnault's $192 billion net worth.

Legit.ng had reported that he lost the top spot in December 2022, and though he briefly recovered at some point in early 2023, it was only temporary.

Bernard Arnault, the CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, has held the top position on the world's billionaire rich list for the last five months, but it seems his time is now over.

Elon Musk's meteoric net-worth rise

Since the start of 2023, Elon Musk has earned $53.3 billion (N24.56 trillion), which is more than the entire budget of Nigeria for 2023 (N21.83 trillion).

In fact, an analysis by Legit.ng shows that in the last 30 days of May 2023, Elon Musk has earned $25 billion (N11.52 trillion).

List of 10 richest men in the world

RankNameNet worth
1Bernard Arnault $192bn
2Elon Musk$190bn
3Jeff Bezos$145bn
4Bill Gates$126bn
5Larry Ellison$118bn
6Steve Ballmer$115bn
7Warren Buffett$112bn
8Larry Page$112bn
9Sergey Brin$106bn
10Mark Zuckerberg$95.8bn

Meanwhile, in another report, Legit.ng revealed that Aliko Dangote shared a post on his social media account in anticipation of his $19 billion refinery launch.

The Dangote Refinery, located in the Lekki Free Trade Zone of Lagos, is set to be Africa's largest oil refinery, with a capacity to process 650,000 barrels of crude oil daily.

In his post, Dangote spoke about the benefits and expectations, while his delighted followers reacted.

