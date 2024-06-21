How do I Register for Moniepoint USSD Mobile Banking?

It's no news that there are good and bad network days, but those bad days shouldn't affect your important banking operations.

The Moniepoint USSD code *5573# allows you to easily transfer funds, check your balance, reset your PIN, block/unblock your account, top-up airtime and data, and more.

So whether you are stuck on that family visit to the village with a poor network or quickly have to block your account even without your phone, the USSD code offers you the flexibility of banking on point.

Now, let's see how you can register for the Moniepoint USSD code and the various functions you can perform with it.

What can I do with the Moniepoint USSD Code?

With the Moniepoint USSD Code, you can perform the various functions;

Transfer money: By dialling the code *5573#, you can make payments and transfer funds from your Moniepoint account to another Moniepoint account or any other bank in Nigeria. Easily transfer funds to your friends, family, and vendors without the challenge of a hanging network connection.

By dialling the code *5573#, you can make payments and transfer funds from your Moniepoint account to another Moniepoint account or any other bank in Nigeria. Easily transfer funds to your friends, family, and vendors without the challenge of a hanging network connection. Check Account Balance: Stay informed of your financial details and conveniently retrieve them anytime. You can check your Moniepoint personal or business bank account balance by dialling the USSD code.

Stay informed of your financial details and conveniently retrieve them anytime. You can check your Moniepoint personal or business bank account balance by dialling the USSD code. Block and Unblock your Account: Are you offline? Your peace of mind is guaranteed. You can easily block and unblock your account with or without your phone by dialling *5573*911#. We'll explain further as you read on.

Are you offline? Your peace of mind is guaranteed. You can easily block and unblock your account with or without your phone by dialling *5573*911#. We'll explain further as you read on. Buy Airtime: Keep your conversations going. Dial *5573# and buy airtime for yourself and your friends speedily. The best part is that you do not need an internet connection. You can easily top up your airtime on any network providing service in Nigeria.

Keep your conversations going. Dial *5573# and buy airtime for yourself and your friends speedily. The best part is that you do not need an internet connection. You can easily top up your airtime on any network providing service in Nigeria. Top-up Data: No data to buy data? You can easily purchase data for yourself and anyone else by dialling *5573#. Always stay in touch and updated.

No data to buy data? You can easily purchase data for yourself and anyone else by dialling *5573#. Always stay in touch and updated. Reset PIN: Forgot your PIN? No worries! You can securely change and reset your transaction PIN, even while offline, and stay in control of your financial security.

Forgot your PIN? No worries! You can securely change and reset your transaction PIN, even while offline, and stay in control of your financial security. Instantly Retrieve an OTP: Scale through extra security even without an internet connection. Simply dial *5573# to retrieve OTP and enjoy banking on point.

To easily perform your quick, secure, reliable, and convenient financial operations, simply dial Moniepoint's USSD code *5573# with your registered phone number.

How Do I Activate my Moniepoint USSD Code

To easily register and activate your moniepoint USSD mobile banking and enjoy seamless offline banking, follow the steps below;

Log in to your account: Go to the Settings menu: Click on your profile picture at the top left corner of your dashboard and then click on the Settings menu. Turn on the USSD feature: Locate the USSD Feature option and switch it on to activate it. You're done!: Enjoy easy offline banking. Transfer funds, top-up airtime and data, check your balance, reset your PIN, and block and unblock your account without an internet connection.

Note that enabling/disabling the channel requires PIN authorisation.

9 FAQs on the Moniepoint USSD Code.

1. Will everyone with my phone have access to my private information?

No sensitive operation (seeing the balance, performing any kind of transaction, changing the user PIN, etc.) It will need to be authorised through the user's PIN.

2. What if I see a message telling me that the channel is not enabled after trying to dial the USSD code?

The channel can be enabled from either the mobile application (business or personal) or the web app.

On the mobile apps, click on your profile picture -> Click on settings -> Turn on the USSD Banking feature.

On the web app, click the settings icon -> security tab -> USSD banking toggle.

3. What if I see a message telling me that I don't have a Moniepoint account even though I do?

Make sure you dial the USSD code from your registered mobile number with your account; this could happen when you dial the USSD code from an unregistered mobile number.

4. How do I transfer money with USSD?

You can transfer money from your Moniepoint Personal or Business account by dialling *5573#.

5. Can I disable the USSD channel after enabling it?

Yes, you can always enable/disable the channel from the settings pages in the personal & business applications and on the web application.

6. What if I don't see all my Moniepoint accounts in the list of accounts?

If you have chosen to use a different phone number during your onboarding experience (onboarding from business to personal or vice versa), that will affect the accounts you see when you use the phone number to dial the USSD code.

For example, a user already has a Moinepoint business profile and account using a particular phone number. If he/she uses it to log into the personal app and chooses an entirely different phone number instead for their personal use, dialling the USSD code with the original phone number will only allow them to see their business account(s), while dialling the USSD code with phone number B will allow them to see only their personal account.

7. Can I block my own account(s)?

Yes, you can by dialling the USSD code *5577*911# from your phone number and choosing the "Stop Debit transactions" and then "for yourself" options, which will prompt you to enter your user PIN. If verified successfully, it will block all your Moniepoint accounts (business, personal, and business owner accounts).

8. What if my phone was stolen, and I don't have access to the SIM?

You can still block your account(s) if you have a friend/family member who has access to the Moniepoint USSD channel. All you/they have to do is dial the same USSD code ( *5577*911#), choosing the

"Stop Debit transactions" and "for others" options, then provide the phone number or account number of the intended user whose accounts are to be blocked.

You/they will be asked to provide the user PIN for the account(s) owner, not the owner of the channel(phone). If verified successfully, this will block all your Moniepoint accounts (business, personal, and business owner accounts).

9. Can I unblock my account(s)?

At any point, the user who blocked the account(s) (whether they were their own accounts or others) is the only user who can unblock the accounts.

Final Words

Your journey to easy banking is just a USSD code away. Simply sign up, activate the USSD code *5573#, and experience banking on point.

[Sponsored]

Source: Legit.ng