Naija Whot League kicks off: How to participate, win PS5, Phones & other amazing gifts for free
The Naija WHOT League, a grand online Whot game competition from MPL Naija will be opened to all MPL Naija users across Nigeria starting Saturday, June 8, 2024.
MPL Naija’s Whot leaderboard format ensures everyone can easily participate in the league.
Aside from competing against real players, you also stand a chance to win real money, a PS5 (PlayStation 5 console), phones and other gifts with MPL.
How to participate in the Naija Whot League
The Naija Whot League, which will run from June 8 to June 16, requires access to the MPL Pro app.
How to Download the MPL Pro app
Visit MPL Naija’s Naija Whot League page here. Next, simply tap the “Download & Get ₦500” button below on your mobile device and follow the easy-to-follow installation instructions.
Learn more about MPL Naija Whot here.
Rules For Naija Whot League Finale
Play unlimited games in special events on WHOT to be eligible to win a PS5, phones, and headphones.
The top players of each leaderboard will be rewarded with prizes
Win a battle to win a cash prize. By the end of the event, you will receive additional rewards for the number of wins/ cash winnings
Prizes are up for grabs on the MPL Pro app
The winners stand a chance to win amazing prizes, including a PS5, phones, and headsets.
Terms and conditions
The Grand Finale is also a multi-entry tournament to enter the tournament.
Every time you defeat an opponent, you win the cash prize of that battle.
Play unlimited times to rack up your score and rank on the leaderboard.
At the end of the Grand Finale, a selection of players on the leaderboard will be given various prizes.
