The Premier League clubs have voted against scrapping the video assistant referee (VAR) in the 2024/25 season

The English Premier League, however, confirmed the six changes they'll make to VAR in the forthcoming season

This was contained in a statement issued by the Premier League, outlining the six changes on Thursday, June 6

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

London, United Kingdom - Premier League clubs have voted for the continuation of the video assistant referee (VAR) in the English Premier League.

The decision was made at the Annual General Meeting on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Premium Leagues announces 6 VAR changes Photo credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse

Source: Getty Images

The clubs, however, agreed that there should be improvements for a better football; experience for supporters.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to the statement issued by Premier League, Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the Premier League and clubs agreed to focus on six key areas for improvement.

6 VAR changes

Maintaining a high threshold for VAR intervention to deliver greater consistency and less interruptions to the flow of the game.

Reducing delays to the game, primarily through the introduction of semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) and the maintained high threshold for VAR intervention.

Improving fan experience through a reduction in the delays, in-stadium announcements from referees after a post-VAR change of decision and where possible, an enhanced offering of big screen replays to include all VAR interventions.

Working with PGMOL on the implementation of more robust VAR training to improve consistency, including an emphasis on speed of process while preserving accuracy.

Increasing transparency and communication around VAR – including expanded communications from Premier League Match Centre and through broadcast programming such as "Match Officials Mic’d Up".

The delivery of a fan and stakeholder VAR communication campaign, will seek to further clarify VAR’s role in the game to participants and supporters.

Manchester City make history after winning Premier League

Meanwhile,Legit.ng reported that Manchester City has beaten Arsenal to the 2023/24 English Premier League title with 91 points

The 3-1 victory over West Ham United made them the first side in English football history to win four consecutive top-flight titles.

Pep Guardiola has become the fourth manager to win six English Premier League titles on Sunday, May 19.

Source: Legit.ng