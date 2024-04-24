The FG has negotiated a deal to buy discounted CNG below industry rates in preparation for the rollout of buses

NMPDRA has accepted the offer and has slashed the cost of natural gas to support government initiatives

The government hopes the CNG initiative will help provide relief to the public battling with high fuel prices

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends

The Nigerian Mainstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMPDRA) has reached an agreement with the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi) on a new natural gas price ahead of the rollout of CNG buses.

Michael Oluwagbemi, the Programme Director/Chief Executive Officer of PCNGi, stated that the NMPDRA has agreed to establish a fixed price of $1.57 per MMBtu for CNG.

This rate is notably lower than the prices set for commercial and power sectors, which stand at $2.92 and $2.42 respectively.

Oluwagbemi emphasised that the NMPDRA has designated CNG for various transportation uses under a special status, classifying it as a subset of gas for commercial purposes, thus categorising it under Gas Based Industries (GBI), Punch reports.

The statement further indicated that this pricing classification of CNG as a GBI would remain effective for five years, subject to renewal under the Petroleum Industries Act (PIA) 2021.

The statement reads:

To align with the initiative, NMPDRA has assigned a special status to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for mobility purposes, categorising it under Gas to Commercial (GTC).

"This designation grants it eligibility for Gas Based Industry (GBI) pricing classification for an initial 5-year period, renewable for an additional 5 years subject to provisions outlined in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

"The GBI pricing, set at $1.57/MMBtu, is significantly lower compared to the standard rates of $2.42 and $2.92 for Power and Commercial buyers, respectively."

