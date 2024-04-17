South Africa once again dominates the rest of African countries with the highest number of dollar millionaires

Nigeria continues to retain its position despite the reduction in the number of dollar millionaires from the previous year.

The African continent has experienced significant growth in the last few years despite the challenges faced by the larger population

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigeria has managed to retain its position among the top African countries with the most millionaires despite 1,800 citizens losing their wealth due to the depreciation of the naira.

According to the latest Africa Wealth Report 2024 prepared by Henley & Partners, Nigeria currently has 8,200 dollar millionaires, a decrease from the 10,000 it had in the previous year.

Number of dollar millionaires in Nigeria drops Photo credit: FG Trade

Source: Facebook

Africa wealth overview

Overall, the Africa Wealth Report shows that there are 135,200 high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) with a liquid investable wealth of USD 1 million or more livng in Africa, along with 342 centi-millionaires and 21-dollar billionaires.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Six top African countries on the list experienced increases in the number of millionaires from last year: They are South Africa, Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Ghana, and Namibia.

Nigeria joins Mauritius in recording a drop in the number of millionaires compared to the previous year, while Tanzania is no longer among the top 10 list.

Here are Africa's top 10 countries and number of dollar millionaires

South Africa:

Millionaires: 37,400

Centi-millionaires: 102

Billionaires: 5

Egypt:

Millionaires: 15,600

Centi-millionaires: 52

Billionaires: 7

Nigeria:

Millionaires: 8,200

Centi-millionaires: 23

Billionaires: 3

Kenya:

Millionaires: 7,200

Centi-millionaires: 16

Morocco:

Millionaires: 6,800

Centi-millionaires: 32

Billionaires: 4

Mauritius:

Millionaires: 5,100

Centi-millionaires: 15

Billionaires: Not specified

Algeria:

Millionaires: 2,800

Centi-millionaires: 8

Billionaires: 1

Ghana:

Millionaires: 2,700

Centi-millionaires: 4

Ethiopia

Millionaires: 2,700

Centi-millionaires: 6

Namibia

Millionaires: 2,300

Centi-millionaires: 3

Dangote set to get richer in 2024

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's richest man, Aliko DNigeria'staNigeria'snew year strong afteDNigeria'started100 billion in hours.

This comes from a $5 million(N4.42 billion) loss recorded the previous day.

Dangote is expected to get richer in 2024 as his refinery starts operation and other investments mature.

Source: Legit.ng