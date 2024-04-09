A Nigerian non-governmental organisation, the Kingsley Obiukwu Foundation, has distributed relief items to Anambra citizens

About 3,000 indigenes in 10 local government councils of Anambra state benefitted from the outreach

The organisers of the programme said the move is not just to provide relief but to empower citizens for durable sustenance

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

A leading non-governmental organisation, the Kingsley Obiukwu Foundation (KOF), has organised a food security outreach in which over 3,000 indigenes across 10 towns in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State benefited.

As part of its seven initiatives, KOF diligently works to ensure communities have access to affordable sustenance.

Participants at the event taking relief materials Credit: KOF

Source: Original

The foundation also boosts agricultural productivity

This includes food distribution and bolstering agricultural productivity, aiding small-scale farmers, and executing targeted programs to combat food insecurity.

Speaking with reporters, the founder (KOF), Kingsley Obiukwu, noted that the foundation proudly champions food security in communities by distributing nourishment to thousands across all 10 Nnewi South Local Government Area towns.

He said:

"The impact of the Kingsley Obiukwu Foundation's initiatives on the communities of Anambra State is profound and multi-faceted. KOF directly addresses food insecurity in these communities by distributing food to thousands of individuals across all 10 towns of Nnewi South Local Government Area.

"This ensures families have access to nutritious meals, contributing to better health outcomes and overall well-being.

"Through its efforts to enhance agricultural productivity and support small-scale farmers, KOF is empowering local rural communities; by providing resources, training, and support, KOF is also enabling farmers to increase their yields and income, thereby improving their livelihoods and economic stability.

The gesture aims to boost food security

He said the initiatives provide immediate relief and foster long-term community development by working hand-in-hand with community leaders, volunteers, and youth groups, thereby building a sense of solidarity and collective responsibility within these communities.

According to him, the move strengthens social cohesion and lays the foundation for future sustainable development initiatives.

"Overall, the impact of KOF’s initiatives extends far beyond food distribution. It is about empowering communities, fostering resilience, and creating a brighter future for the people of Anambra State.

"Through our tireless efforts and dedication, KOF is making a tangible difference in the lives of thousands of individuals and laying the groundwork for a more food-secure and prosperous community," Obiukwu said.

