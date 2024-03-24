Aliko Dangote has begun the distribution of one million bags of rice nationwide to vulnerable Nigerians

Aliko Dangote has begun the distribution of one million bags of rice worth N5 billion nationwide to support the federal government’s palliative programme.

Dangote reportedly began the distribution of one million bags of rice to Nigerians as part of his company’s intervention to address the growing economic hardships Nigerians are grappling with.

Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote flags off the distribution of one million bags of rice Credit: SOPA Images / Contributor

Dangote commences distribution in Lagos

The Dangote Group began distributing in Kano and Lagos on Saturday, March 23, 2024. It declared that the one million bags of 10kg rice cost the Dangote Group about N5 billion to secure for distribution to Nigerians.

BusinessDay reports that the group said about 120,000 bags of rice are to be distributed to Nigerians in Lagos and Kano states each, with both states getting 240,000 bags out of the one million bags.

Dangote noted that the remaining 860,000 bags were slated for distribution in the remaining 34 states in Nigeria to align with the company’s core value of compassion for the less privileged Nigerians.

Dangote said that the rice distribution is a follow-up to the firm’s other humanitarian support of feeding more than 10,000 people daily in Kano and its ongoing Ramadan Feeding Programme across the state.

FG purchases 58,500 tons of rice

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government has purchased about 58,500 tons of milled rice from the Rice Farmers Association to stabilise the market nationwide.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, disclosed this and said the government has asked the World Food Programme (WFP) to stop purchasing food from local markets not to worsen the current food scarcity.

The minister noted that the fertiliser donation from CBN would enhance food production and price stability in Nigeria.

