Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote's half-brother, Sayyu Dantata, is ready to sell his mansion in Ikoyi

Dantata, who is the e founder and CEO of MRS Holdings, is a successful businessman just like his brother Dangote

The luxurious residence that is up for sale is situated in Banana Island, Ikoyi Lagos, featuring a unique design

Nigerian billionaire Sayyu Dantata has reportedly put up his luxurious Banana Island mansion for sale.

Billionaire.Africa reports that the luxurious residence is renowned for its grandeur, featuring a unique design that merges two separate sections into one expansive compound.

The mansion captures Dantata's affinity for luxury and lavish assets.

Reports say Dantata's desire to sell the mansion is driven by his desire to relocate, and he aims to execute the sale as soon as possible.

Who is Dantata?

Sayyu Dantata is the chairman and founder of MRS Africa Holdings, a company he started after his career as the Director of the Engineering and Transport Division of Dangote Group, where he made a name for himself in the business world.

He founded MRS in 1995 with MRS Transport Co. Ltd to bridge the haulage of petroleum products to end users.

Following the expansion of the haulage business, MRS Oil and Gas Co. Ltd was incorporated to purchase and distribute refined products from its storage facility in Tincan.

Currently, the company focuses on capturing the entire value chain in oil trading, shipping, storage, distribution, and retailing petroleum products.

Dantata is a distinguished Nigerian businessman and a pilot, and he often flies his helicopter while navigating the Lagos metropolis.

He is one of the wealthy Nigerians who owns a private jet and is renowned for owning other luxurious assets.

Dangote to sell his private jet

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, is also ready to sell the private jet he paid millions of dollars to acquire

Dangote bought the private jet 13 years ago to celebrate his birthday and now wants to sell it

Reports suggest Dangote wants to streamline some of his extensive portfolio of luxury assets.

