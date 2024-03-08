The Central Bank of Nigeria has stated that there is heightened interest from foreign investors in the country's assets

This interest has helped improve dollar inflow and provided a significant boost for the CBN in its efforts to address the Naira's free fall

The CBN noted that the country has recorded a total foreign portfolio flow of at least $2.3 billion in the first two months of 2024

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Central Bank of Nigeria has reported that foreign portfolio inflows into Nigeria surged to $2.3 billion in the first two months of 2024, compared to $3.9 billion recorded in 2023.

This was disclosed by Hakama Sidi Ali, the acting director of CBN Corporate Communications while speaking to a group of journalists in Abuja.

CBN said Nigeria is on course to surpass the dollar inflow from 2023. Photo credit: CBN

Source: Facebook

She also revealed that the inflow has continued in March 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Dollar inflow into Nigeria rises

Providing insight, Sidi Ali said:

“Foreign investors purchased more than US$1 billion of Nigerian assets in February alone, with total portfolio flows of at least US$2.3 billion recorded thus far in 2024 compared to US$ 3.9 billion seen in total for last year"

"This is driven by increased investor interest in short-term sovereign debt following the recent adjustment to benchmark interest rates.”

Legit.ng had earlier reported that in March, the CBN had twice issued government securities on behalf of the government.

On both occasions conducted on March 1 and 6, 2024, the securities have been significantly oversubscribed, with foreign investors accounting for over 75% of bids received.

The increased interest from foreign investors is expected to attract more dollar inflow and help ease the pressure on the Naira caused by low supply.

Banks sell dollars at new rate

Legit.ng reported that Once again, the value of the Nigerian currency fell against the US dollar in the official market despite recent efforts by the Central Bank of Nigeria to enforce stability.

According to data from FMDQ securities, the Naira closed at N1,605.74/$1 at the end of trading on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

This represents a 0.2% or N3.31 depreciation compared with the previous day's N1,602,43/$1 exchange rate.

Source: Legit.ng