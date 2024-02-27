About three countries have emerged as the easiest English-speaking countries to obtain work visas

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investment and the Economy for over a decade.

Emigrating to a new country for work requires obtaining a work permit or work visa, despite the complex nature of receiving them.

Every country has unique features and routes to ensure that intending immigrants can find the right job suitable for their skills and aspirations.

The Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau and a group of African students Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Various factors come into play when securing a work permit, such as Language proficiency, professional qualifications, and job market demands.

Below are three English-speaking countries where you can obtain an accessible work permit.

Canada

The country is a destination of choice for many, including Nigerians and other Africans who are looking for a better life abroad.

Canada is known for its welcoming stance and diverse cultural topography. Immigrants need job offers from a Canadian employer to get a work visa.

The employer may also need to obtain a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) to show that employing a foreign worker will not negatively impact the local job market.

Types of work visas

Canada has different types of work visas, including the Temporary Worker Programme (TFWP) and the International Mobility Programme (IMP).

The Express Entry system is also a popular route for skilled workers.

The country’s Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) assigns points based on age, education, work experience, and language proficiency. Employers invite those with high CRS scores for permanent residency.

Australia

Australia is another destination for immigrant workers and those seeking a high quality of life.

The country offers various visa options, such as Subclass 482 Temporary Skills Shortage (TSS) visa. Applicants must have a job offer from an employer based in the country and possess the relevant skills and qualifications.

It also has the General Skilled Migration (GSM) programme for skilled workers, which provides options such as Subclass 189 (Skilled Independent) and Subclass 190 (Skilled Nominated) visas.

According to reports, points are awarded based on age, English proficiency, education, work experience, health, and police certificates.

New Zealand

New Zealand reportedly has an excellent work-life balance and a friendly atmosphere, making it an attractive destination for those seeking to work in the country.

It offers various visa types, including the Essential Skills Work Visa and the Skilled Migrant Category Visa.

Obtaining the Skilled Work Visa requires an applicant to have a job offer and meet specific skill, health, and character conditions.

The Skilled Migrant Category Resident Visa involves a points-based system.

Points are awarded based on age, qualifications, work experience, English language proficiency, job offer, health, and police certificate.

Canada changes work permit rules for Nigerians

Legit.ng reported that the Canadian government has implemented changes to the post-graduation work programme (PGWP) beginning February 15, 2024.

Students who have completed a master's degree programme within two years will now qualify for a three-year PGWP if they meet all other eligibility criteria.

However, beginning September 1, 2024, students enrolled in curriculum licensing agreement programmes will no longer be eligible for PGWP. Additionally, the extraordinary measures for distance learning and PGWP will remain valid.

